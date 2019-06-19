Argentina vs Scotland live stream: how to watch today's Women's World Cup 2019 match from anywhere

Defeats against England and Japan have made Scotland's hopes of reaching the last 16 of the 2019 Women's World Cup slim, but a win today against Argentina could be enough for Shelley Kerr's side to qualify via a third-place finish. Will either team do enough to make the group stages? Find out below how you can watch an Argentina vs Scotland live stream from anywhere around the world with our instructions below.

Argentina have the edge in the group over Scotland, having managed to get a point on the board with their creditable draw against Japan. Their game plan of keeping things tight at the back wasn't quite as successful against England, and the need for a win may see them play a more open game today.

Live stream Argentina vs Scotland - where and when Today's match takes place at the famous Parc des Princes in Paris, the 47,929-capacity home of PSG. Kick-off is at 9pm CET, meaning a 8pm BST for viewers in the UK. That's a 4pm AST start for Argentina fans hoping to tune in from home.

Scotland have finished strongly in both of their matches so far, and it's likely they'll need to call upon that resolve to break down a well-organised Argentina side who kept England at bay for over an hour.

Having only seen 24 per cent of the ball in that match, the big question is if Argentina coach Carlos Borrello maintains a cautious approach for this game. With a draw no good for his side either, the do-or-die nature of the clash could show us a side of the South Americans we've yet to see.

Don't miss any of the action by following the instructions below and grabbing a live stream of Argentina vs Scotland wherever you are in the world.

Watch a FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in UK, US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand, we've got your viewing options listed below. If you're out of the country for today's match, you may find that geo-blocking will prevent you from watching your regular domestic coverage from abroad. You don't have to risk watching the match on a dodgy stream, however.

With the option of using a VPN service , you can tune into the match no matter where you are in the world, and its super easy to set up.

How to stream today's Scotland game in the UK

The good news for those looking to watch today's match in the UK and all other games of the 2019 Women's World Cup is that they're to be shown free-to-air as the BBC has exclusive broadcasting rights for the tournament. You'll also be able to watch matches live online and on the go via BBC iPlayer. Today's game will be live on BBC4, with coverage set to start at 7.30pm. If you're outside the UK, you can still watch the BBC's coverage of the match by getting yourself a VPN and connecting to an English server.

How to watch Argentina vs Scotland: live stream in Australia

While all matches involving Australia, (plus the quarter finals, semi-finals and final), will be available for free for viewers in Australia on SBS and the World Game online service, this match isn't. If you're looking to tune to Argentina vs Scotland in Oz, Optus Sport will be showing the game in the region, which means you'll need a subscription which currently costs $14.99 per month, but will give you access to every match of the tournament live. Whichever option you go for, prepare yourself for a very early start as kick off is at 5am AEST. Remember, you'll need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas.

Live stream Argentina vs Scotland in the US

Fox Sports has the English language broadcast rights in the US while Telemundo and Universo will be showing the matches with Spanish commentary in the region. There's also the Fox Go app you can download to your mobile device if you want to watch away from your TV. Cord cutters who aren't interested in getting tangled up in cable subscription should check out FuboTV , which will be showing matches in 4k and is currently offering a free trial. Alternatively you could try any of the other following services. If you're looking to tune into today's match in the US, kick off is at 3pm ET and 12pm PT.

As well as opening up your viewing options for the Women's World Cup, using a VPN allows you to watch all your domestic sports coverage from abroad.

How to watch a FIFA Women's World Cup live stream in Canada

For footy fans in Canada, CTV/TSN is where you'll need to head for today's match. You'll also have the CTV Go app for mobile as an additional option. If you're outside of Canada and want to watch your regular domestic coverage of the game, fear not. Downloading a VPN will let you watch CTV's coverage from anywhere around the globe.

How to watch an Argentina vs Scotland live stream in New Zealand