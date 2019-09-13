Argentina vs France live stream: how to watch Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final online from anywhere

France created the 2019 Basketball World Cup's biggest talking point so far earlier in the week by pulling off a shock 89-79 win over a USA side that had been in the hunt for a third consecutive FIBA World Cup title. The Europeans now have another tough challenge in taking on Argentina, a side that dispatched the highly-fancied Serbia. You can watch the match live as it happens from anywhere by following our Argentina vs France live stream guide below.

Basketball World Cup 2019 - where and when This Basketball World Cup 2019 semi-final will be played out at the Wukesong Sport Arena in Beijing. It takes place on Friday, September 13 with tip-off set for 8pm local time - so that means an early start of 8am ET / 5am PT if you're watching from the US, 2pm CET in France and 10am AST in Argentina.

The last time these two teams faced each other in the World Championships was in 2006 when Argentina dished out a 80-70 defeat to France. The odds today looked somewhat stacked against the Argentines, but head coach Sergio Hernández will like it that way, having been classed as underdogs against Russia, Nigeria and Serbia on their route to the last four.

If the South Americans do progress to the final, much will depend on the form of 39-year-old Shanghai Sharks veteran Luis Scola. Now second on FIBA's all-time scoring list, the 6-foot-8 power forward is registering impressive averages of 17.8 points and 7.3 boards per game and will intent on hauling his side to an historic final.

France's Rudy Gobert is the NBA's current Defensive Player of the Year, but while he's been turning in exemplary performances at the back during the tournament with an average 2.3 blocks per game, the Utah Jazz center has also been making his presence felt at the other end of the court in a big way by chipping in with an average 12.7 points and 9.7 rebounds. Couple in the long-range shooting threat of Evan Fournier and you suspect the French will have too much today for their opponents.

Want to catch this final eight basketball battle? You can follow our guide below to getting an Argentina vs France live stream in the 2019 Basketball World Cup from pretty much anywhere you happen to be.

How to live stream FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 from outside your country

ESPN+ has the Basketball World Cup live stream coverage in the US and we'll talk you through your options in Australia, the UK and Canada below.

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage online while out of the country, you'll soon discover that you can't due to geo-blocking. It's annoying but by using a VPN and simply changing the IP address of your laptop, mobile or TV streamer back to your own country, you can watch as if you were back at home.

How to watch the Basketball World Cup in the US

Streaming service ESPN+ is hosting all the action of the 2019 Basketball World Cup for viewers in the US. It comes at a very reasonable $4.99 per month, which includes access on laptop, desktop, mobile app and TV streamer apps such as Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, PS4 and Xbox. And there's no commitment either, you can discontinue the service at any time and you of course get to watch all of its other great content, too. Click the link to head to sign up to ESPN+ or learn more about the service If you're outside the US but still want to watch that ESPN+ coverage, then there's the possibility of using a VPN to access it from abroad...further instructions below.

How to live stream Argentina vs France in Australia for free

Fox Sports Australia will be showing all the basketball action from China down under. The Fox Sports package doesn't come cheap, BUT there is a two week FREE trial if you want to give it a try before you buy. Australians can also live stream 2019 FIBA World Cup action via the Kayo Sports streaming service, which features no lock-in contracts and also includes access to over 50 sports, both live and on demand. Kayo Sports Basic Package costs $25 per month and allows users to stream across two devices simultaneously. Alternatively, the service also offers a Kayo Sports Premium Package, which provides three concurrent streams for $35 per month. The Foxtel Now and Kayo Sports apps means you can access this from your chosen device wherever you are (although you'll need a VPN if you're taking that abroad).

How to live stream Argentina vs France in Canada for free

If you haven't yet heard of streaming service DAZN (pronounced "Da Zone") then it's time to catch up - the Basketball World Cup is yet another major sporting event that it has added to its roster. It's showing every single match live and is offering a one-month FREE TRIAL, followed by a rolling $20-a-month or annual subscription of $150. So if you've never used it before, you'll effectively be able to watch the whole thing for free with that trial. DAZN supports iOS and Android phones and tablets, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV and a gaggle of Smart TVs.

How to stream Basketball World Cup live in the UK