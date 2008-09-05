Trending

Wait almost over for Adobe CS4

Late September launch on cards

CS4 will be unsurprisingly the successor to CS3
Adobe's Creative Suite has been the package for media types, designers and videomakers and a new release is always much anticipated.

Well, Adobe has announced the release of Creative Suite 4 and it's 23 September.

The current Creative Suite bundle, CS3, comes in a number of variations, depending on what software you will be using the most. This iteration of Adobe's software package came out in March of last year.

Bundles included: Design Premium, Web Premium, Production Premium and Master Edition. Software in the bundles focused on special effects (After Effects); film editing (Premiere); photo editing (Photoshop); design (Illustrator) and web production (Flash and DreamWeaver).

Previews online

There's no actual new word on what CS4 will contain, except that Photoshop will come as a 64-bit version for PC users but only in 32-bit version for Mac users.

There are previews of bits of CS4 software online, which appeared back in May, when the company offered two-day trials.

These include looks at new versions of DreamWeaver, image-editor Fireworks and Soundbooth, the company's audio editor.

