Apple's iPhone 12 just got a new color option

Apple has announced a new color for its iPhone 12 line of phones at its Spring Loaded event. The iPhone 12 can now be bought in purple, though it looks a little more like lavender if you ask us.

It'll be available on the iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

As unveiled by Tim Cook, the CEO of Apple, said the iPhone 12 will now come in six colors instead of five – black, white, blue, green, red, and purple.

(Image credit: Apple)

While this won't be exciting to everyone if you're in the mood for a new smartphone just know that you have another color option for Apple's flagship.

The Purple iPhone should be available when the online Apple store reopens after the Spring Loaded event, so you should be able to purchase this handset later today directly from Apple.

What else was announced at Spring Loaded?

Spring Loaded (thankfully) didn't just announce a new iPhone 12 color. Apple's first event of 2021 had plenty more on offer for fans of its products.

If you constantly find yourself losing your keys, wallet, or other non-Apple products Apple AirTags should now be able to help you out. Using tracking based on the Find my iPhone feature, you'll soon be able to locate your AirTagged items quickly and easily – whether they are at home or lost in the outside world. AirTags will be available from April 30.

And if you like colorful new hardware, you'll soon be able to can pick up the iMac (2021) in a range of options including yellow, blue, and classic white. Utilizing Apple's best components – including the powerful M1 processor – Apple promises you'll find working from home much easier. Orders open on April 30 and the iMac (2021) is available from May 2.