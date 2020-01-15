Apple Watch deals hit as low as £195 in cheap smartwatch sales

These cheap Apple Watch deals are sticking around well in January now, so if you missed out on smartwatch sales a the end of last year there's still time to bag a discount on Apple's luxury wrist piece. You'll find the Apple Watch 3 coming in cheapest this week, setting you back just £195 in the current smartwatch sales, but you can also save £20 and pick up the latest Apple Watch 5 for just £379.

If you're looking for a cheap smartwatch for notifications, music, and some general fitness tracking, you may be better suited to the £200 Apple Watch 3 than the often £500 Apple Watch 5, for example. Though this week, with prices sitting under £380 for the latest model, you may be able to splash out on future-proofing your purchase. That said, there's not too much to worry about when it comes to your cheap Apple Watch supporting future updates, all Apple Watches listed continue to support the latest version of WatchOS.

The best Apple Watch deals are sitting at the third, fourth, or fifth series' right now, with each one offering an incremental step up from the last and a few new features. It's important to take stock of which of these features will be the most suited to your Apple Watch needs, however - as you can often save a wad of cash by forgoing certain options you won't actually use.

We first saw some of these discounts over Christmas, but they remain excellent value here in 2020. So, if you're feeling motivated to up your fitness game, or you missed out over the holiday sales period, these Apple Watch deals are certain to brighten up your January.

Today's best cheap Apple Watch deals

Apple Watch Series 3 - 38mm | £195 at BT

The Series 3 is the cheapest Apple Watch deal in this selection, coming it at just £195 (that's a few pounds savings) this week. Despite its low price, you're still getting a nicely-visible OLED touchscreen with water resistance, and all the staple Apple Watch experiences you'd expect. Plus, it's still fully compatible with WatchOS 6.1.

Apple Watch 5 - 40mm| £379 at Currys

The latest Apple Watch offers a unique always-on-display which separates it the most from its earlier models, as well as an 18-hour battery life and new heart monitoring features. You're saving £20 at Currys this week, as well.

Apple Watch 4 - 40mm | GPS + Cellular | £499 £399.93 at Amazon

Thanks to the launch of the Apple Watch 5, series 4 prices have dropped - making these models very tempting indeed. The Apple Watch 4 has a bigger display than the Apple Watch 3 and boasts an improved ECG monitor. The big advantage of this deal over the series 5 deal above is that this 40mm model is cellular.

The Apple Watch offers iPhone users an unparalleled smartwatch experience. With full integration of a massive number of apps, services, and features from the iPhone to your wrist, the luxury smartwatch offers fitness tracking, easy notifications (with text and call handling), Apple Pay, and music functions as well as a whole host of expanding features on newer models.

The Apple Watch offers iPhone users an unparalleled smartwatch experience. With full integration of a massive number of apps, services, and features from the iPhone to your wrist, the luxury smartwatch offers fitness tracking, easy notifications (with text and call handling), Apple Pay, and music functions as well as a whole host of expanding features on newer models.