Apple TV Plus to welcome new Asimov sci-fi series to rival Star Trek: Discovery

Apple TV Plus is getting a brand-new sci-fi series: Foundation is based on the 1951 book series by Isaac Asimov, and is coming to the streaming service in 2021, as announced at WWDC 2020.

Set amongst the final days of a galactic empire, the books follow two groups of scientists settled at opposite ends of the galaxy, placed there to preserve civilization in the wake of an impending 30,000-year dark age.

It's certainly an interesting premise, and could give Apple TV Plus a much-needed boost; after all, the fledgling streaming service is still vastly outmatched by the likes of Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video, despite receiving critical acclaim for series like The Morning Show.

The keynote also brought the news that Apple TV Plus is coming to even more screens, thanks to support from Vizio and Sony TVs.

That increased integration, alongside a (hopefully) stellar sci-fi series to rival Netflix's Star Trek: Discovery and Disney Plus' The Mandalorian, could make 2021 a fantastic year for Apple TV Plus.