Apple Mac Pro finally gets a release date... sort of

After its much talked about unveiling at Apple's WWDC 2019 event this summer, eager content creators and other professionals have long been waiting for the release of Mac Pro (2019).

And, what a long wait it has been, with the words “Coming This Fall” seemingly taunting us for months. Especially considering that Apple has been very busy the last few months, refreshing both its MacBook Air and MacBook Pros, rolling out not just one but three new iPhones and releasing the new 16-inch MacBook Pro since the announcement. That’s just on the hardware side.

The good news is, after what seemed like forever and the company finally securing the FCC approval for the Mac Pro, Apple is ready to officially commit to a release date.

Tom’s Hardware reports that the long-awaited dedicated desktop and follow up to the Mac Pro 2013 is set to be released in December. That’s right; if you’ve been good this year, you might just find a brand spanking new Mac Pro (2019) under your Christmas tree come Christmas morning.

With “might” being the operative word. While we know the month, we still don’t know the exact date. In addition, the Mac Pro page on the Apple website still hasn’t been updated and still has “Coming This Fall” for a release date. However, if Apple were to keep that Fall release, we should see the Mac Pro hit the streets before December 22nd.

Mac Pro configurations and the Pro Display XDR

The Mac Pro will be available is several configurations. Its base model touts an octa-core Intel Xeon W chip, AMD Radeon Pro 580X graphics and 32GB of memory. This will set you back $5,999 (about £4,730, AU$8.720). On the other hand, its most souped-up configuration rocks a 28-core Intel Xeon processor, dual AMD Radeon Pro Vega II Duo GPUs and 1.5TB of memory. An estimate suggests that this could cost as high as $45,000 (around £35,000, AU$65,000).

Alongside the Mac Pro release announcement, Apple also revealed that the Pro Display XDR, which will start at $4,999, will come as a 32-inch Retina display with a whopping 6K (6016 x 3384) resolution and a 10-bit panel for 1.073 billion colors with DCI-P3 wide color space.