Apple confirms iOS 15.4 update will be available for your iPhone in one week

The next update to iOS 15 has been confirmed by Apple and it is scheduled to arrive next week, meaning it might be available to download around March 16.

At the March Event, Apple confirmed the last in the line of the M1 chips, called M1 Ultra, which is available in the new Mac Studio. There's also a new 2022, 3rd-generation iPhone SE 3, an iPad Air 5, and a new green color option available for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, available to order on March 11.

Every iPhone that was capable of downloading iOS 15 is also eligible to update to iOS 15.4 and take advantage of its new features.

What's new in iOS 15.4?

The tentpole feature for iOS 15.4 is the ability to use Face ID while wearing a mask. It will ask to scan your face while wearing one so that it can learn to recognize how you look around your mask.

There are also emoji improvements: different hand gestures, a new salute emoji, better gender support and more, all of which you can take advantage of in Mail, iMessage, and other apps on your iOS device.

(Image credit: Emojipedia / Apple)

If you have an Apple Card, you can see its available balance in a new widget. You can also add notes in iCloud keychain. There are other updates as well.

You will be able to download iOS 15.4 by going to Settings > General > Software Update on your iPhone, where you will be able to see it as available to update once it releases next week.