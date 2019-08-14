Apple AirPods sale: wireless charging model gets lowest price yet

Seeing the Apple AirPods in the sales is a rare sight, but we've spotted some fantastic deals today. These price cuts are on the newest 2019 AirPods and that's with the standard charging case or the excellent wireless charging case.

So if you've been waiting for a great AirPod deal, today's your lucky day. In the US Walmart has come out fighting and has the lowest prices for both of the newest versions of Apple's super hot wireless headphones. Over in the UK it's Amazon rocking the cheapest prices in the land. You can get the standard 2019 AirPods from just $144.99 in the US, while in the UK, they're down to a very tempting £149. And while those are great prices, we've found discounts for the versions with the wireless charging case that are arguably even better value.

The Apple AirPods come with a charging case that provides 20 hours of battery life and up to three hours of talk time on a single charge. The truly wireless earbuds received an upgraded H1 Chip that results in faster pairing and seamless connectivity. The H1 chip also allows you to use your voice to ask Siri questions. You can adjust the volume, skip songs, and even make calls completely hands-free.



Discounts on AirPods are extremely rare, so while the discount percentages might not seem like much, these are fantastic deals for the Apple earbuds. We don't know how much longer Walmart and Amazon will have the AirPods on sale, so you should take advantage while you can.

US Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case $159.99 $144.99 at Walmart

Save $15 on Apple's latest model AirPods at Walmart today. Sure it's not a huge amount, but back when the AirPods were first released we rarely saw any discounts at all. This is certainly better than the Black Friday price which saw a mere $7 shaved from the MSRP on the last-gen version.View Deal

Apple AirPods (2019) with wireless charging case | $199 $179 at Walmart

Hold the phone! That's a fantastic price for the even better version of Apple's latest AirPods. This comes with the wireless charging case too and you can save $20 at Walmart today. We expect this one to sell fast!

View Deal

UK Apple AirPod deals:

Apple AirPods (2019) with Charging Case £159 £149.99 at Amazon

Get the latest model Apple AirPods on sale at Amazon for £149.99. The rarely discounted earbuds include a charging case which provides hours and hours of playback or talk time from a single charge.

View Deal

Apple Airpods (2019) with wireless charging case | £199 £169 at Amazon

That's the lowest price yet for the wireless charging case version of the newest Apple AirPods. You could save around £10 on Prime Day, but we're looking at a magnificent £30 discount today. We don't see Amazon (or its rivals) bettering this price anytime soon.



View Deal

