Some Apple AirPods Max users find condensation inside the ear cups

Some Apple AirPods Max owners are finding condensation inside the headphone’s ear cups, according to a few reports on Twitter.

An Apple AirPods Max owner shared images of the potentially worrying problem, which clearly show water droplets inside the ear cups. They claim that the condensation issue caused “ear detection problems” and that the headphones had never been worn in a humid environment.

The tweet resulted in a handful of other users coming forward to report that they’ve experienced the exact same condensation issue when using the Apple AirPods Max, albeit in different usage scenarios.

Had exactly the same issue, with a light walk (40mn) and then again while watching a movie (1h30). Decided to return them after seeing that the water was also getting inside the driver and that the ring was getting red (or maybe I was overthinking it). Anyway too worrisome for meDecember 29, 2020

While it’s hard to tell whether the issue is widespread, condensation tends to happen when warm air hits a cold surface. The Apple AirPods Max are predominantly made of metal, with the ear cups themselves often feeling cold to the touch. It’s possible, then, that condensation could occur here and not its plastic-clad rivals, like the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones.

It remains to be seen whether more reports on condensation will appear now that Apple's headphones are available worldwide and are bound to experience more weather conditions and use-case scenarios. The good news is that we didn't experience the problem ourselves during our time with the high-end headphones.

While we enjoyed the impressive audio performance of Apple’s first pair of over-ear headphones in our Apple AirPods Max review, the $550 / £549 / AU$899 price tag, ineffective carrying case and limited features of Android users means we'd only recommend them to iOS users with lots of money to spare.

We've reached out to Apple for comment to see if the company can help shed any light on the condensation issue and will update this story accordingly.

Via 9to5Mac