Apple AirPods 2 charging case might also charge your iPhone

Apple’s AirPods come with a charging case which lets you keep them juiced up even when you’re out and about, but the next-generation version could come with a case that can also charge up your iPhone.

That’s according to ‘an industry source familiar with the plan’, speaking to Nikkei Asian Review, and they add that this could be available by the end of the year, but warn that the schedule is still subject to change.

So it’s very possible that this new charging case could come with the AirPods 2, which are rumored to land this year complete with hands-free Siri activation.

If not 2 then 3

On the other hand, if it does slip into 2019, that might mean it lands with the AirPods 3, which could have noise cancellation and water resistance according to rumors.

That’s assuming this rumor is even right, but packing the case with enough battery capacity to add a meaningful amount of charge to an iPhone without making it big and bulky could be a big ask, so we’d take this claim with a pinch of salt.

Still, it’s in line with Apple’s plans to make its devices ever more free of wires, and could be a nice companion to the AirPower mat, which is designed to charge your iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods all at once.

We're also expecting the iPhone XI this year

Via Phone Arena