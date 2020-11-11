AMD's latest Ryzen CPU can drive 8K content, probably without a fan

AMD has announced a new release within its high-performance embedded processor family of products.

The AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 Series processor comes with eight CPU cores and seven GPU compute units, which means it should be able to handle 8K videos, perhaps withouteven requiring a fan. Pairing this processor with the right NAS devices could allow you to unleash some seriously high-definition content.

The new line of processors is built on 7nm technology, Zen 2 cores and AMD Radeon graphics, promising first-rate power efficiency and enterprise-class security. A single AMD Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor provides twice the multi-threaded performance-per-watt, up to 30% better single-thread CPU performance and up to 40% better graphics performance when compared to the previous generation.

Sticking around

The V2000 chips bring AMD’s Zen 2 architecture to the embedded market for the first time and it’s likely that they’ll be sticking around for a while given the 10-year availability plan mentioned by Gaur. The processor is likely to be most commonly employed in long-life applications like thin clients, industrial systems and mini PCs.

Similar to previous generations, the AMD Ryzen V2000 series of processors comes with advanced security protection, including AMD Memory Guard, which will encrypt stored memory. The V2000 series will also be available in various models, in either 35-45W or 10-25W TDP versions.

“AMD is continuing to deliver high performance embedded processors for our customers with the new Ryzen Embedded V2000 series,” Rajneesh Gaur, corporate vice president and general manager of the Embedded Business at AMD, said.

“Pairing the ‘Zen 2’ CPU cores with Radeon graphics, we’re now providing our customers with a new class of performance and power efficiency with 7nm technology that enables them to implement unique designs that target their applications. We continue the 10-year planned availability as with our other Ryzen Embedded processors and look forward to seeing partners and customers utilizing fast processing speeds, integrated graphics and outstanding power efficiency of the Ryzen Embedded V2000 processor for years to come.”

Via Serve the Home