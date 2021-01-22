AMD to release BIOS update to finally fix Ryzen 5000 issues

AMD has announced on Twitter that the new AGESA 2.2.0.0 BIOS update will be coming in February 2021. This new BIOS will include the usual RAID driver and general stability updates, but also includes some important fixes for Ryzen 5000 series CPUs like the 5600x and 5800X.



MSI announced on January 15 that PCIe Resizable Bar support will be coming to some of the latest motherboards, noting that the upcoming AMD AGESA BIOS would be required to run the feature on supported Ryzen CPUs.

Check out all the best graphics cards you can buy in 2021

And these are the best PC games to play on them

We'll show you how to build a PC

New AGESA 1.2.0.0 BIOSes are coming in Feb. for Ryzen 5000 Series processors!Updates:✅ RAID driver update✅ Support for PCIe ReBAR (GPU/driver support req’d)✅ Stability updates✅ Fix for 5600X/5800X telemetry in Ryzen Master (requires RM 2.6.1.X; also available in Feb.) pic.twitter.com/Oc6OPcQhh4January 21, 2021

Ryzen Master tool fixes

PCIe Resizable BAR is a feature on the latest GeForce RTX 30 series of graphics cards that can increase performance in games. Nvidia describes Resizable BAR as "an optional PCI Express interface technology. As you move through a world in a game, GPU memory (VRAM) constantly transfers textures, shaders and geometry via many small CPU to GPU transfers.

With the ever-growing size of modern game assets, this results in a lot of transfers. Using Resizable BAR, assets can instead be requested as-needed and sent in full, so the CPU can efficiently access the entire frame buffer. And if multiple requests are made, transfers can occur concurrently, rather than queuing".

This new update will also fix some issues that have been documented by Reddit users that have been affecting Ryzen 5000 series CPUs. Problems have been occurring within Ryzen Master, a software that allows users to overclock and tweak their system such as altering memory voltages and store custom clock settings.



A few of the bugs being reported are the Ryzen Master not showing clock speeds, incompatibility with NZXT Cam software for displaying temperatures, and having sections of the software itself inaccessible and greyed out. These problems should be resolved with the rollout of the AGESA 1.2.0.0 update in the coming month, but no specific date has been confirmed.

Today's best processor deals AMD Ryzen 3 3100 Processor... Amazon Prime £173.14 View AMD Ryzen 5 3600 AM4 CPU/... Ebuyer £178.98 View AMD Ryzen 5 3600 Processor Currys PC World £188.90 View Intel Intel Core I7-10700... very.co.uk £339.99 View Show More Deals

Intel vs AMD: which is best?

Via Neowin