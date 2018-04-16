AMD Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X overclocked beyond 5.8GHz

AMD Ryzen 2nd generation is due to release imminently, but it appears the chip is already breaking overclocking records.

A PC enthusiast named TSAIK posted two CPU-Z reports detailing the overclocking potential of the Ryzen 7 2700X and Ryzen 5 2600X with liquid-nitrogen.

Out of the box, the Ryzen 7 2700X should be able to achieve a maximum boost clock of 4.3GHz on a single-core with the aid of Extended Frequency Range 2. Meanwhile, TSAIK was able to achieve an overclock of 5.884GHz with a core voltage of 1.76V on a MSI X470 Gaming M7 AC motherboard.

The AMD Ryzen 7 2600X appears have to clocked in at a slightly lower 5.882GHz, which is still impressive nonetheless given that this CPU is only meant to achieve 4.2GHz on a single-core. The CPU-Z results state the processor was tested on an MSI X470 GAMING PLUS motherboard, with voltage dialled to 1.768 volts.

Both results look promising, especially when the previous generation AMD Ryzen 7 1800X went up as high as 5.8GHz thanks to Der8auer’s expert tuning. We imagine overclocking savants will be able to push the AMD Ryzen 2nd generation processors even further given more time.

Via Hexus