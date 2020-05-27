AMD Radeon RX 5300 leak suggests Team Red may release another budget contender soon

AMD has been making headlines lately, especially with the rumored next-generation AMD Ryzen 4000 ‘Renoir’ details being leaked not too long ago. Now, it looks like the manufacturer could also be hard at work in its budget GPU department as well.

A leaked CompuBench benchmark from late 2019, recently shared by hardware leaker @Komachi_Ensaka , for a GPU codenamed AMD 7340:CF could be AMD’s entry-level Radeon RX 5300.

This unconfirmed chip has 3GB of GDDR6 memory, a maximum boost clock speed of 1,900 MHz and 24 Compute Units (CUs). Based on the current RDNA architecture, the rumored RX 5300 could also have a total of 1,536 Stream Processors (SPs), which means it may give the Radeon RX 5500 XT a run for its money in the budget segment.

According to Tom’s Hardware , if this graphics card is indeed the Radeon RX 5300, it will most likely be a Navi 14 GPU that has PCIe 4.0 support and will probably come with 14 Gbps memory complemented with a 96-bit memory interface. If AMD's using the same specifications as the mobile variant, that is.

There are currently three CompuBench benchmarks for the AMD 7340:CF that exists, and all of them date back to August 2018. Based on those results, its performance would have rivaled that of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650. Plus, a 3GB graphics card nowadays is hardly impressive.

The good news is, AMD has had more than enough time to test and tweak the chip, and its performance and specs could have improved since then. If AMD does have plans to roll out this Radeon RX 5300 chip, we could be looking at a much more powerful low-end graphics card.

We don't know if, and when, this graphics card will ever see the light of day – or even if it’s an OEM-exclusive part. AMD is said to release its next-generation graphics card in September , but it’s hard to tell whether this graphics card will roll out later this year. If it does, we might not even know until it starts appearing in PCs, much like the Radeon RX 5300 XT, which didn’t get an official launch.