AMD looks set to reveal surprise RX 6800 XT ‘midnight black’ limited edition GPU

An AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT ‘midnight black’ edition graphics card is set to be unleashed later today, according to a new report.

VideoCardz was tipped by a reader who is a member of the AMD Red Team, and received an email giving them early warning of the release of the limited edition GPU. Although arguably, any graphics card release these days is a ‘limited edition’, given the thin stock on the ground which get snapped up immediately (from AMD or Nvidia regardless).

If the info is correct, the ‘midnight black’ model of the RX 6800 XT runs with exactly the same spec as the vanilla card, the only distinction being the appearance.

The AMD email reads: “We have created a select quantity of AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT (Midnight Black) graphics cards featuring the same great performance of the widely popular AMD Radeon RX 6800 XT.

“This is an exclusive advance notice to members of the AMD Red Team community and this offer has limited availability, while supplies last.”

Imminent release

The graphics card supposedly goes on sale directly from AMD.com today at around 6am PST (9am EST, or 2pm UK time), presumably at the same price as the standard RX 6800 XT, or perhaps with a small price bump.

Whatever the case, if this is indeed true, there will naturally be a scramble to grab the GPU, and the usual interference from scalpers (and bots) no doubt. So as ever, your odds of actually securing one of these purported graphics cards are likely to be shaky-to-terrible.

If you miss out, on this or any other GPU, the best thing you can do is keep your fingers crossed that broader stock availability improves sooner rather than later. You could also keep an eye on our where to buy AMD’s Radeon RX 6800 XT article which is constantly updated with info on the latest stock levels (we have one for the RX 6800 as well).