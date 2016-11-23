Amazon's Fire TV Stick and Chromecast are both discounted for Black Friday

Streaming is the future, and it's never been easier to equip your television with all the streaming apps you could possibly need.

You have a number of options here. If you're in the market for a new television, you can get one that has all your streaming services built-in (check out our guide to the best TVs if so), but if you want to get away with spending less, then you can buy a small streaming device to plug into your existing television.

If you want a streaming device with the smallest form factor then your two best options at the moment are the Amazon Fire TV Stick and Google's Chromecast - both are heavily discounted.

The Fire TV Stick is currently discounted to £24.99 on Amazon, but meanwhile the Chromecast is discounted to £20 at both John Lewis and Tesco.

Chromecast vs Amazon Fire TV Stick

The two streaming devices are similar in so far as they both plug into the back of your TV and are otherwise hidden from view, but the way you control the two of them is quite different.

With the Chromecast the whole process is controlled through an external device, meaning you'll need a smartphone or tablet if you want to stream content.

Meanwhile, the Amazon Fire TV Stick comes with a remote that you use to select what content you'd like to watch. This is a slightly more flexible solution, but it means that you have to go without the use of your smartphone's existing on-screen keyboard in favor of Amazon's.