Update: Amazon Prime day 2018 has finally ended, but that doesn't mean you can't still get a few good deals as the sale winds down and some discounts remain live. The official Prime Day discounts are slowly going back to normal, but you don't have to wait for next year to get some great discounts. Head on over to our deals section to see our huge collection of roundup pages on the latest tech items where we compare the best prices from the best retailers.

Original article follows:

As ever of course, Amazon's site is an absolute nightmare to navigate so we've listed all of the best Prime Day deals below. We're confident we're listing all of the best deals in tech so have a browse and we hope you find our page helpful! There are a few more deals expected to go live as the day goes on so we'll update this page as they go up.

One last note before you get stuck into the deals, you do need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy Prime Day deals If you're not already a member you can get a 30-day free trial.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals 2018:

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99, now £34.99 at Amazon

TP-LINK WiFi Smart Plug: £29.99 now £19.99 at Amazon

Compatible with the Echo's Alexa smart assistant and also Google Assistant this smart plug has been a big hit since smart speakers have taken off. This is a fantastic price too at almost half price.

Get up to £15 free for topping up your Amazon account

Using Amazon's in store top up options at select stores around the UK you can actually get £10 for free when topping up £40. There's also an option via the app to get another £5 free when adding £25. Check out the link and we'll walk you through it so you've got some extra spending money for Prime Day.

Philips Hue Dimmer Switch: £19.99 now £14.53 at Amazon

The Amazon Prime Day deals are usually a solid bet for discounts on a range of Philips Hue products such as starter kits, extra bulbs and lightstrips. We rarely see deals on this dimmer switch though, so it may be worth a pre-emptive purchase.

5 Blu-rays for £30 at Amazon

Oh this is a great Amazon Prime deals, as you can even get them delivered tomorrow for no extra charge if you're on Prime. There's a wide range of movies to choose from including Kong: Skull Island, Heat, Interstellar, Blade Runner: The Final Cut, Deadpool, Batman Vs Superman: Ultimate Edition (urgh with an extra 30 mins over the cinema version if you can imagine), Jurassic World and more.

Prime members save 20% on select Amazon Basics products

Prime members can enjoy some more exclusive discounts ahead of Amazon Prime Day with this 20% off sale. There's a wide range of items covered such as electronics, computer accessories, backpacks, travel and more.

Save 20% off select Amazon Warehouse deals

Prime Members can currently enjoy exclusive discounts in the Amazon Warehouse section of the UK site. Items available include PlayStation VR headsets, CDs, book, electronics, home and kitchen items and lots more. This sale ends at 11:59 on Monday July 16th, just before Amazon Prime Day kicks off in full.

Amazon Music Unlimited - 4 months for 99p

That's a huge discount as Amazon Music Unlimited streaming is usually £9.99 a month, or £7.99 a month for Amazon Prime members. This Spotify rival has 40 million songs to listen to anywhere and anytime via the app. Naturally, you can use your Alexa smart speakers like the Echo Dot or Echo Show to request tunes too. This offer expires on July 31.

3-month free trial for Amazon Channels- Discovery, Shudder, BFI and MGM

Amazon Prime video streaming service is already packed with loads of quality content to watch, but you add even more value with a premium channel add-on. This is a great time to try out a few extra channels as the above options are available for free for three months. You can cancel at any point before the three months expire if you don't want to carry on and pay for the service afterwards. This offer expires on July 31.

Fusion 10.6-inch laptop: £199.99 now £139.97 at Amazon

Amazon has knocked £60 off this tiny laptop. It won't be the fastest of machines with just 2GB of RAM, but if you're looking for a small model for casual use like web browsing, emails and a bit of work, then this could work for you. Surprisingly for such a low price you're also getting a Full HD 1080p screen, so this will be pretty good for movie content too.

Acer 14-inch Chromebook: £299 now £249 at Amazon

£50 cheaper this week! This snazzy Chromebook comes 4GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 64GB (both double what we usually see at this price for Chromebooks. This boosted hardware provides much more breathing room for storing apps, media and files and reliability when multitasking. The silver version is on offer at £249 too.

ASUS FX504 gaming laptop: £649.97 at Amazon

This is one of the best cheap gaming laptop deals we've seen for a while. It comes packing a full HD 15.6-inch display, 8GB of RAM, Intel i5 processor and a 1TB hard drive. You're also getting the GTX 1050 graphics card too for great gaming performance.

Acer Predator 17.3-inch gaming laptop: £799.99 at Amazon

Wow, that's a huge gaming laptop and £200 less than the usual price at Amazon. You're getting some top of the line spec too with an i5-7300HQ processor, 8GB RAM, 1TB HDD with 128GB SSD and a Nvidia GTX 1050Ti graphics card.

Hisense 49-inch HDR 4K TV: £479 , now £349 at Amazon

This really is a fantastic time to get a cheap 4K TV deal with so many options to choose from around this size. 49-inch models seem to be the sweet spot as they're much cheaper than many 50-inch options and you're getting both 4K and HDR with this Hisense H49N5700UK deal.

LG 43-inch 4K HDR Smart TV: £429 , now £379 at Amazon

If you're looking for a cheap 43-inch 4K TV deal but don't fancy the Hisense models, how about this discounted LG 43UJ630V TV? Despite the super low cost you're still getting a 4K HDR screen and a rich selection of Smart TV apps like Netflix, iPlayer and Amazon Video. At £55 less than its regular price, this is certainly one to consider for LG fans.

Samsung 50-inch Smart 4K: now £437 at Amazon

That's a seriously cheap TV deal on a massive 50-inch Samsung UE50MU6120 4K TV. We're more used to seeing smaller brands like Hisense going under the £500 mark at these sizes. Not only are you getting a 4K picture, but HDR (High Dynamic Range) too and a host of Smart TV apps including Netflix and Amazon Prime.

Hisense 55-inch Smart HDR 4K TV: now £449 at Amazon

Hisense are taking the cheaper 4K TV world by storm and this is a cracking deal for the H55N5700 55-inch 4K TV. This deal is improved further by the fact you're also getting a HDR screen. Which given the sub-£500 price tag on a model of this size is something very special indeed for bargain hunters.

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: now £949 at Amazon

This is a pretty small price for such a big screen from the respected LG company. The LG 65UJ651V 65 inches, 4K and HDR support, and a trusted TV brand all for under £1000 at Argos thanks to the £50 discount.

George Foreman 10-portion grill: £99, now £36 @ Amazon

Maybe it's just the long days of bargain hunting for the latest Amazon Prime Day deals, but a 10-portion George Foreman feels like it could fill a hole in our lives. Or maybe it's just our bellies. Either way the £64 discount is all sorts of tasty.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Amazon Devices

Amazon Echo Dot: £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

This is a rare sight as Amazon's lowest price for this Alexa-enabled smart speaker is usually £34.99, so if you've been tempted for a while, this is the price to bite at. Isn't it time you found out why the Echo Dot is the most popular smart speaker in the world?View Deal

Amazon Echo Spot: £119.99 , now £89.99 at Amazon

If you'd like the Echo Dot to be a bit more visual with things like the weather, clocks, timers then this is the device for you. You can even do video calling between two Spot devices. This is the lowest ever price in the UK too.

Amazon Echo smart speaker: £89.99 , now £59.99 at Amazon

The full-sized Echo speaker is particularly popular with music fans. While the Echo Dot is a decent music speaker in itself, it lacks the power to really make its presence in a room felt without getting too tinny at higher volumes. That's where the main Echo speaker comes in and it's £30 cheaper today.

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV Stick: £39.99 , now £24.99 at Amazon

That's absurdly cheap for this incredibly popular streaming stick. Prime member can plug this straight into a HDMI port round the back of their TVs and dive into the world of Prime Video streaming. And yes you can watch Netflix on it too. This comes with a voice-controlled too. Frankly, it feels a bit like stealing for less than £25.

Amazon Fire TV 4K: £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 4K: £69.99, now £39.99 at Amazon

This version of the fire TV, as you've probably guessed by the 4K bit in the title, is capable of streaming 4K content, making it a fair bit more expensive than the otherwise the same Fire TV Stick, but at least it's £30 cheaper today. If you're keen to watch content in 4K though, you'll finds lots available as a part of your Prime membership in Prime Video. You can stream some Netflix titles in 4K too, although you need to pay for a higher tier than the standard HD one.

Kindle Oasis: £229.99 , now £179.99 at Amazon

The Kindle Oasis has never had a reduction before, so this is big news. This deluxe ereader is waterproof and incredibly light to hold and comes in either gold or graphite colours. The buttons on the side make page turning even easier and it suits both left and right-handed readers. It's incredibly thin to hold and the slight bump on the back is good for grip too. Simply the best of the best at a very tempting price.

Kindle Paperwhite: £109.99 , now £74.99 at Amazon

That's the cheapest price ever on the Kindle Paperwhite. We've seen a few drops to £79.99 before, and that's always been a price we've loved, but this goes even better. This is the best value Kindle on the market with a superior screen to the cheapest model and a back-light for night-time reading. If you've never owned a Kindle, this is one we'd start with to get you going.

Amazon Echo Show: £199.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon Echo Show: £199.99 , now £99.99 at Amazon

Amazon's screen-equipped Echo Show not only offers hands-free voice-activated AI audio help, but also pairs it up with onscreen visual support and video streaming. It's half price today, offering a giant £100 saving for the priciest of all the Echo products.

Amazon Fire 7 tablet: £49.99, now £29.99 at Amazon

An amazing price for a tablet of this quality. It lacks a HD screen, but for all your other basic activities you won't find better for less money.

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £79.99, now £59.99 at Amazon

Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet: £79.99, now £59.99 at Amazon

If HD screen on your tablet is an absolute must, then take a look at the eight-inch version of the fire tablet as it's HDS screen is more than suitable for Prime Video and Netflix sessions. Save £20 on Prime Day today.

Amazon Fire HD 10 | £149.99 now £99.99

Amazon Fire HD 10 | £149.99 now £99.99

Amazon's biggest, most expensive tablet was already affordable, but you can now save yourself another £50 off the list price with this Prime Day deal taking the slate below the £100 mark.

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon

Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: £99.99, now £59.99 at Amazon

Save £40 off the price of the Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, with comes with a protective bumper case and parental controls that allow you to keep your child safe online and dictate their usage.

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: £129.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: £129.99, now £89.99 at Amazon

There's £40 off the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. You get a great display, 16GB of storage, a kid-proof case and parental controls to ensure your little ones are safe.

Amazon Prime Day deals: TV

LG 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £1395 now £839 at Amazon

LG 55-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £1395 now £839 at Amazon

The LG 55SK8000PLB boasts a 55-inch Super UHD 4K HDR LED panel, Freeview Play and smart TV functions. This is the 2018 model too, so you know you're getting the latest tech under the hood.

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £2199 now £1469.99 at Amazon

LG 65-inch 4K HDR smart TV: £2199 now £1469.99 at Amazon

The LG 65SK8000PLB boasts a huge 65-inch Super UHD 4K HDR LED panel, Freeview Play and smart TV functions. This big screen comes with a big saving of over £700 too - get in!

Philips 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £1499 now £1199 at Amazon

Philips 55-inch 4K HDR TV: £1499 now £1199 at Amazon

Save £300 on the Philips 55POS9002 55-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV with Android Smart TV, Ambilight on 3 sides, HDR Perfect technology, Freeview HD and a 30w sound system.

Philips 65-inch 4K HDR TV: £1300 now £909

The power of Android is the brains behind the Philips 65PUS7303 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Android Smart TV with HDR Plus and 3-sided Ambilight.View Deal

Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: £479 now £369 at Amazon

Hisense 50-inch 4K Ultra HD TV: £479 now £369 at Amazon

Here's a super-cheap 50-inch TV which has just become even cheaper thanks to a £110 Prime Day discount. The Hisense H50A6200UK 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV comes with Freeview Play and can be yours today.

Toshiba 65-inch 4K Ultra HD HDR | was £799 now £649.99

A big, big screen for a not so big price tag. Save a tidy £150 on the affordable Toshiba 65U5863DB 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV with Freeview Play built in.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Laptops

Asus C202SA-GJ0027: £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Asus C202SA-GJ0027: £199.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

If you're on the lookout for a budget laptop, this 16.5in Chromebook is an absolute steal. It's ruggedised and water resistant, so it'll withstand all the usual daily knocks with ease, and it's half price for Amazon Prime Day.

Asus Vivobook Slim: £799.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

Asus Vivobook Slim: £799.99 now £499.99 at Amazon

With its ultra-thin metal body, the ASUS VivoBook Slim S410UA-BV134T looks stunning, and its Intel 8th Generation i5 processor delivers superb performance. It's a truly impressive machine, and there's 38% off with this Amazon Prime Day deal.

Dell XPS 15.6in laptop: £1349.99 now £949.99 at Amazon

Dell XPS 15.6in laptop: £1349.99 now £949.99 at Amazon

This little laptop packs a tremendous punch for its size, with a virtually borderless Infinity Edge display, an Intel 7th Generation i5 processor, and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 graphics. There's 29% off for Amazon Prime Day, so don't delay.

Razer 17-inch laptop: £2199.99 now £1599.99 at Amazon

Razer 17-inch laptop: £2199.99 now £1599.99 at Amazon

The Razer RZ09-02202W75-R3W1 laptop delivers amazing gaming performance, with an Intel Core i7-7700HQ quad-core processor and GeForce GTX 1060 graphics. There's a hefty 27% off this powerful portable on Amazon Prime Day.

Huawei MateBook E: £864.97 now £689.99 at Amazon

Huawei MateBook E: £864.97 now £689.99 at Amazon

The MateBook E is a super-slim 2-in-1 equipped with Windows 10, an Intel Core 15 processor and 4GB RAM. It's incredibly light, at just a hair over 1kg, and comes complete with a splashproof, backlit keyboard cover. Save 20% on Amazon Prime Day.

Lenovo Ideapad 520S: £649 now £519.99 at Amazon

Lenovo Ideapad 520S: £649 now £519.99 at Amazon

The 14in Ideapad 520S is the perfect size for tucking into a bag or briefcase, and boasts an Intel Core i7 processor, full HD screen and 256GB SSD. It's super lightweight too at just 1.69kg, and with 20% off for Amazon Prime Day, it's a real bargain.

There's 15% off this great-looking gaming laptop for Amazon Prime Day. It packs an Intel 8th Generation i5-8300H processor and Nvidia's GeForce GTX 1050 GPU, plus a 1TB HDD to store all your favourite Steam titles.View Deal

Dell Inspiron 3000: £549.99 now £449.99 at Amazon

HP 15-bs501na laptop: £399.99 now £299.99 at Amazon

Asus gaming laptop | was £899.99 now £699.99 at Amazon

Asus gaming laptop | was £899.99 now £699.99 at Amazon

The 15.6in Asus FX503VM-EN184T is a miniature powerhouse, and there's 22% off this Amazon Prime Day. It boasts an Intel i5-7300HQ processor, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, and a stylish backlit keyboard for nocturnal gaming.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Smart Home

Google Home: £129, now £94 at Currys

Google Home: £129, now £94 at Currys

You certainly won't find this deal on Amazon as it's a direct rival to the Echo smart speaker range. The Google Assistant speaker is arguably much better thanks to Google's powerful well of knowledge and this speaker is great for music too.

Google Home Mini: £49 , now £30 at Currys

Google Home Mini: £49 , now £30 at Currys

That's the lowest ever price on the Google Home Mini smart speaker. The main difference between the Mini and its larger sibling is the slightly less powerful speaker inside the Mini. It's just as smart in all other aspects though. If you're after a smart speaker for the voice-assistant tech more than playing music though then this is the one for you. Update: the chalk white version is available for £27.20 at Google's ebay account with the voucher code PLAY20.

Save up to 40% on Philips Hue, Hive and more at Amazon

Save up to 40% on Philips Hue, Hive and more at Amazon

Waiting for the Amazon Prime Day deals is always a smart move when it comes to smart lighting for you home. These deals have lots of extra for existing setups and a few starter kits too, especially for the popular Philips Hue range of smart home bulbs.

Echo Dot + TP-Link smart plug: £79.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

Echo Dot + TP-Link smart plug: £79.99 , now £39.99 at Amazon

This is a perfect pairing to get involved with smart home technology. Issue voice-commands to the Echo Dot smart speaker and you can turn any plugged in device via the TP-link just by asking Alexa to do it. A lamp or bedside light seems like a natural fit fit here.

Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Chime: £208 , now £124.99 at Amazon

Ring Video Doorbell 2 + Chime: £208 , now £124.99 at Amazon

An excellent offer on this Wi-Fi, 1080p video doorbell, this bundle pack which includes the connected Chime ringer is offering up a saving of £59 over the usual price.

Echo Spot + Eufy smart bulb: £139.98 , now £96.99 at Amazon

Echo Spot + Eufy smart bulb: £139.98 , now £96.99 at Amazon

The Echo Spot is perhaps the most attractive of all the Alexa-powered smart speakers, but this smart bulb bundle sees you save an enticing £45 off the combined pair's pricing to kick your smart home off with.

Echo Spot + Ring Video Doorbell 2: £298.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Echo Spot + Ring Video Doorbell 2: £298.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

The round, screen-equipped Echo Spot smart speaker is perfectly paired with a Ring Video Doorbell 2 in this steal of a deal, letting you spy on your front door for just £199.99, saving you a sweet £99.

Amazon Prime Day deals: Gaming

Xbox One S 1TB + 4 games: £389.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Xbox One S 1TB + 4 games: £389.99 , now £199.99 at Amazon

Save almost half the RRP price with this superb Xbox One S bundle, throwing in the all-new swashbuckling Sea of Thieves pirate game, as well as Forza Horizon 3, Minecraft and Minecraft Story Mode, a Minecraft themed pad and a stand.

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey + Pro Controller: £377.99 £329.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Super Mario Odyssey + Pro Controller: £377.99 £329.99 at Amazon

This Prime Day Lightning Deal will end when all the stock is claimed or at 11.59pm BST on Tuesday night - whatever comes first! So be sure to get in there if you want this popular bundle on the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo Switch with Mario Tennis Aces + Joy-Con controller: £383.98 £339.99 at Amazon

Nintendo Switch with Mario Tennis Aces + Joy-Con controller: £383.98 £339.99 at Amazon

Missing Wimbledon already? Well Nintendo and Mario have got a treat for you - a lightning deal on the Switch together with Mario Aces. Buy this on Prime Day and save over £40 - pretty ace!

Xbox One X, 4 games and extra controller: £439 at Amazon

This is more like it, Amazon! After a few grim console deals, this one actually offers a decent saving. The console generally costs £450 at most stores but here you're getting a discount along with Sea of Thieves, Far Cry 5. Call of Duty WWII and Destiny 2. Oh and an extra controller!View Deal

Xbox One X, 4 games and extra controller: £439 at Amazon

This bundle is similar to the one above with an extra controller and four games, but their slightly different. this time you're getting Forza 7, the Crash Bandicoot trilogy, Overwatch and Destiny 2.View Deal

Oculus Rift and Touch controllers: £399 , now £349 at Amazon

Oculus Rift and Touch controllers: £399 , now £349 at Amazon

This is a massive discount on the PC's most popular VR headset. The headset alone used to cost way more than this, but recent bundles see it combined with a pair of Touch controllers for far less.

15 months of PlayStation Plus: £69.98, now 34.99 at Amazon

Prime members can get an epic deal today as there's a 15-month PlayStation Plus subscription going for just £34.99. It doesn't matter if you've got time remaining on your current sub as you can enter the code for this one now and stack it on top of that one.

PS4 Pro 1TB: £349 now £299.99 at Amazon

If you're looking to buy a PlayStation 4 Pro you're in luck as this Prime Day deal will save you £50 off the 1TB console. Game on!View Deal

PlayStation VR starter pack: £314.97 , now £229.99

PlayStation VR starter pack: £314.97 , now £229.99

Step into your games with the PlayStation VR starter pack, pulling together all the items you need to enter virtual reality with your PS4. You're getting the headset, PS4 camera, two Move cvontrollers and VR Worlds. At £229.99, you're making a saving of £84.98.

Nvidia Shield 16GB: £189.99 , now £149.99 at Amazon

Our favorite streaming device and games console combo, the Android-powered Nvidia Shield is at an exceptionally low price of £149.99. That's a saving of £40, letting you stream games, Netflix and more in 4K HDR.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre BeatsX: £129.99 now £98.50 at Amazon

Want some Beats headphones but don't want to spend over £100? We can't say we blame you, and we have some excellent news for you. These wireless earbuds connect via Bluetooth and boast up to 8 hours of battery life. We can almost feel the bass already.View Deal

Nuraphone wireless headphones: £349, now £261.75 at Amazon

Nuraphone wireless headphones: £349, now £261.75 at Amazon

The Nuraphone's advanced technology actually adapts its audio output to match your individual hearing range in one of the most high-tech examples of headphone technology we've even seen. Save £87 today with this Prime Day deal.

Jabra Elite Sport: £199.99, now £105.99 at Amazon

You can save a huge £94 on this true wireless Bluetooth headset from Jabra includes a heart rate and activity monitor, making it the perfect workout companion.View Deal

Jabra Move Wireless: £68 now £34.99 at Amazon

The Jabra Move Wirless Bluetooth on-ear headphones come with their own controls for music and calls, and feature a lightweight and adjustable headband. The best bit though is that they're almost half price!View Deal

Jaybird Freedom SE: £75.65, now £39.99 at Amazon

Get your hands on the special edition Jaybird Freedom Bluetooth wireless headphones, for less on Amazon Prime Day. They're built for active lifestyles, handy if you're into sport, running or fitness.View Deal

Bose QuietComfort 25: £214.04 now £139.95 at Amazon

The clue is in the name with these Bose wired around-ear headphones with noise cancellation (Quiet) and padded ear cups (Comfort). Add to that a saving of £80 and your ears are in for a real treat.View Deal

Jam Audio Ultra: £79.99 now £49.99 at Amazon

Truly wireless earbuds with hands-free calling, 30 hour battery life, portable charging case and sweat resistant all for just £50. It's pretty much a steal.View Deal

Jabra Elite 65e: £173.28 now £109.99 at Amazon

ANC (Active Noise Cancellation) wireless neckband headphones with one-touch Amazon Alexa support allowing you to instruct the smart assistant on the move. View Deal

Huawei Band 2 Pro| was £65.99 now £34.99 at Amazon

One of our favourite fitness trackers you can buy right now is discounted by Amazon for Prime Day. We've seen the price at around £80 at launch and then just £50 for the last few months, but today it's discounted down to only £34.99. Pick this up if you want a basic fitness tracker that does a lot for an affordable price. View Deal

Fossil Q Venture in black| was £259.99 now £145 at Amazon

We liked the Fossil Q Venture for its good build quality, top-end display and solid battery life. The high price was a concern for us in our review, but that's not an issue if you buy it this Amazon Prime Day as it's down to £145.View Deal

Fossil Q Venture in gold| was £259.99 now £155 at Amazon

This is the gold version of the Fossil Q Venture that's a bold option for your wrist, but it's one of the most high-end looking Wear OS watches you can buy right now. For only £145, this is a great price for the Fossil Q Venture.View Deal

Garmin Approach S10| was £139.99 now £105.99 at Amazon

There's only one specialist golf watch on sale this Amazon Prime Day, and it's the Garmin Approach S10. Its newer sibling - the Garmin Approach S20 - sits in our best golf watch guide, but if you want something significantly cheaper you may want to opt for the older Approach S10.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 35: £129.99 now £104.99 at Amazon

Looking for an affordable running watch that won't break the bank? Amazon Prime Day has seen discounts to the Garmin Forerunner 35 saving you 19% on the normal price of the watch that can monitor your heart rate, boasts GPS and has all of the connected features you'd expect from Garmin.View Deal

Garmin Forerunner 235: £195.31 now £154.99 at Amazon

One of the best mid-range Garmin running watches here, and while it won't give you all of the features from the top-end devices it does have a much more affordable price tag. Saving 21% this Amazon Prime Day deal is perfect if you want to track your running.View Deal

Garmin Vivoactive 3: £230.12 now £184.99 at Amazon

The Vivoactive 3 is one of the most stylish watches from Garmin that comes with top-end features like sports tracking, GPS and smart notifications. If you buy the black one on Amazon Prime Day you'll get a 20% discount, while the white and gunmetal versions aren't as good discounts but they are on sale too.View Deal

Garmin Vivosport: £149.99 now £109.99 at Amazon

After a fitness tracker with all the expertise of Garmin products? The Vivosport is a slim and small fitness tracker that will keep an eye on your heart rate, gives you GPS for running and offers good battery life. This Amazon Prime Day you can save 27% as it's discounted by £40.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Sport: £189.99 now £149.99 at Amazon

This isn't the biggest discount we've ever seen on a smartwatch, but the Huawei Watch 2 Sport featuring its Wear OS software is now here with a £30 discount compared to its normal selling price.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 4G Sport: £229.99 now £182.99 at Amazon

Like the normal Huawei Watch 2, the 4G version of the sporty watch is also discounted today so you can save a little under £50 when you buy it during Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Huawei Watch 2 Classic: £259.99 now £207 at Amazon

The more formal variant of the Huawei Watch 2 is expensive considering it's over a year old, but Amazon Prime Day has seen the price drop down by over £50 making today the perfect time to pick one up.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Cameras

GoPro Hero5 Black bundle: £342.99 , now £269.99 at Amazon

This GoPro action camera bundle comes with a few extra you don't get with the cheaper option below. The 'Super Suit' adds an extra layer of protection for the camera and you're getting a floating hand grip too.

GoPro Hero5 Black: £299 , now £239 at AO's ebay

GoPro Hero5 Black: £299 , now £239 at AO's ebay

This GoPro action camera doesn't come down in price very often but thanks to the voucher code: PLAY20 you can save 20% on the price. A fantastic price for a waterproof 4K action camera of this calibre.

Nikon D750 | £2249 now £1729 at Amazon

Nikon's enthusiast full-frame DSLR is a firm favourite, offering a great blend of performance, handling and image quality. Available with a decent 24-85mm standard zoom lens as well. View Deal

Sony Alpha A7 | £899 now £719 at Amazon

Sony's original 24MP Alpha A7 full-frame mirrorless camera might be getting on a bit, but the 24MP sensor still delivers stunning images that nothing can match at this price. Comes complete with a 28-70mm standard zoom lens.View Deal

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 IV: £1000 now £499 at Amazon

Sony's RX100 IV is one of the best premium compact cameras you can buy, with a brilliant 1-inch sensor, 24-70mm f/1.8-2.8 zoom lens and 4K video. If you're looking for a high-performance pocket compact, this is a great buy. View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Computing

Microsoft Office 365 Home: £67.98 now £47.49

Get Microsoft's famous Office suite on five of your devices for less, with this great deal. You get a 1 year subscription to Office 365 included here, with a tidy £20 off.View Deal

Logitech MX Master AMZ: £79.99 now £37.99 at Amazon

This brilliant wireless Bluetooth mouse gets 53% knocked off its asking price for Prime Day. It's a lovely-looking pointer, and it's fast, responsive and feels great to hold.View Deal

Logitech Z906 5.1 Speakers: £349.99 now £215.35 at Amazon

Save a huge £140 off this brilliant 5.1 speaker set which can plug into your PC, games console or Blu-ray player to give you immersive surround sound.View Deal

Logitech G402 Hyperion Fury: £34.34 now £19.99 at Amazon

This fantastic gaming mouse with eight programmable buttons has had 48% knocked off its asking price for Amazon Prime Day. It would make a great gift for the gamer in your life.View Deal

Logitech G430 7.1 Surround Gaming Headset: £51.99 now £29.99 at Amazon

Save over a tenner on this gaming headset which offers 7.1 Dolby Surround sound which will make you feel like you're slap-bang in the middle of the action.View Deal

Save big on Logitech at Amazon

There are loads of other deals at Amazon for Logitech devices for Amazon Prime Day. We're talking deals on mice, keyboards, webcams and more.

LG Ultrawide monitor: £248.18 now £199.99 at Amazon

The 29in LG 29WK500 makes movies and games look stunning with its 21:9 aspect ratio (which is also handy for work, if you're so inclined). It delivers rich blacks with superior detail thanks to LG's Black Stabilizer, and there's 19% off for Amazon Prime Day.View Deal

Razer BlackWidow | was £146.99 now £119.90 at Amazon

This gaming keyboard features Razer's own Yellow mechanical switches, with a reduced travel distance for fast-paced games. Its backlighting has over 16 million colour combinations, and there's an impressive 18% saving for Prime Day.View Deal

Corsair Rapid-Fire | was £99.99 now £74.97 at Amazon

The Corsair CH-9101024-UK K70 is a top-notch gaming keyboard, with an aircraft-grade aluminium chassis, Cherry MX Speed gaming key switches and vibrant backlighting. Save 25% this Amazon Prime Day and feel the difference.View Deal

Corsair STRAFE | was £114.99 now £86.24 at Amazon

Prime Day is the perfect time to snap up a premium gaming keyboard, and there's 25% off this Corsair model right now. With Cherry MX Silent mechanical switches and dynamic multi-coloured backlighting, it's a joy to use.View Deal

Corsair K95 Platinum | was £169.98 now £123.74 at Amazon

Gaming keyboards don't come much better than this, and Amazon is offering a mighty 27% discount for Prime Day. The Corsair K95 Platinum features Cherry MX Speed switches, six programmable G-keys and 8MB profile storage.View Deal

Corsair K65 LUX | was £108.99 now £77.76 at Amazon

Get a huge 29% off this premium gaming keyboard from Corsair. It features Cherry MX RGB Red switches, a 10-keyless design gives you more room to manoeuvre your mouse, and support for advanced lighting and macro programming.View Deal

TP-Link TL-PA9020KIT Powerline Starter Kit | was £99.99 now £59.99 at Amazon

Linksys' Velop Wi-Fi mesh system is another great product for extending your wireless network throughout your home, and it has had a £40 price cut, making it even more tempting.View Deal

Netgear RBW30 Orbi Whole Home Mesh Wi-Fi Satellite | was £110.88 now £69.99 at Amazon

If you already have a Netgear Orbi setup, then this satellite can help you expand your Wi-Fi network so that every part of your home is connected. With a 37% reduction, this is a great time to buy.View Deal

Linksys WHW0102-UK Velop | was £149.99 now £99.99 at Amazon

Linksys' Velop Wi-Fi mesh system is another great product for extending your wireless network throughout your home, and it has had a £50 price cut, making it even more tempting.View Deal

Amazon Prime Day deals: Mobile phones

Samsung Galaxy S8 | was £507.97 now £439 at Amazon

It may be over a year old, but the Galaxy S8 is still a top notch flagship phone and this deal not only gives you a fantastic price on the handset, it also chucks in a 64GB microSD card.View Deal

Huawei P Smart: £199 now £143.99 at Amazon

The P Smart is a smart choice if you're after an affordable handset with a big 18:9 display, and with a saving of 28% to be had it's a great cheap phone offering.View Deal

Honor View 10: £419.33 now £338.99 at Amazon

Save yourself a whopping £80 on the excellent Honor View 10 - a flagship smartphone without a flagship price tag. There's a 5.99-inch full HD display, dual rear cameras and a whole lot of power under the hood.View Deal

Honor 7C: £169.99 now £114.99 at Amazon

If you're on a tight budget this is a cracking deal, getting you a brand new Honor 7C, which packs in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, with a tidy £45 off the asking price.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6: £239.99 now £199.99 at Amazon

It's one of the best low-cost smartphones around, and for those looking for great features for a small outlay look no further. You get dual rear cameras and a full HD display while also saving almost £40.View Deal

Motorola Moto G6 Play: £159.99 now £135.99 at Amazon

A budget smartphone with good looks and the popular 18:9 screen aspect ratio for better gaming and video experiences, the G6 Play is a great entry-level handset for those looking for a bargain.View Deal

Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact: £522.32 now £399 at Amazon

A phone with flagship power that fits in your palm and is easily used one-handed? There ain't too many of these around, but the XZ2 Compact is one of the best, and you can now save over £120 on it!View Deal

Sony Xperia XA2: £299 now £199 at Amazon

A mid-range handset for a budget smartphone price tag? Amazon Prime Day is spoiling us with £100 off the XA2, which packs in a 5.2-inch full HD display, Snapdragon 630 chipset, 3GB of RAM and 23MP rear camera.View Deal

Jump to Amazon Prime Day pages:

Amazon Prime Day 2018: when is it?

Amazon Prime Day 2018 started at midday on July 16th and continues until midnight on July 17th - that's 36 hours of deals exclusively for Amazon Prime members.

It looks like this is going to be the biggest ever Prime Day event too with an Amazon statement claiming :

"Prime Day 2018 will feature 50 percent more Spotlight Deals and more than one million deals globally. Prime members will enjoy the biggest deals yet on Alexa-enabled products, including Echo, Fire TV, and Fire tablets this Prime Day — and starting today, members can save $100 on the Echo Show.

"Whole Foods Market joins the celebration this year with Prime Day deals and offers at all U.S. stores. New this year, members can shop Prime Day Launches – exclusive new items, content and special-edition products from hundreds of well-known and emerging brands."

Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer added:

“Prime members will enjoy a day (and a half) of our best deals, with 36 hours to shop more than one million deals worldwide. New this year, members can shop exclusive Prime Day Launches from hundreds of brands worldwide, enjoy exclusive savings at Whole Foods Market and experience surprise entertainment events unboxed from giant Smile boxes in major cities. More than 100 million paid Prime members around the world will find our best Prime Day celebration yet.”

How to get the best Amazon Prime Day deals

Get Amazon Prime membership

To get the best Prime Day deals from Amazon you must be a member of Amazon Prime. Signing up doesn't take long at all, but considering some of the deals can potentially sell out in minutes, you should get it sorted as soon as possible.

Pro tip? If you've never signed up before, you can actually sign up for a free 30-day trial right now, which will last right through the sale in mid-August. You can enjoy all the membership benefits straight away too like fast delivery and the excellent Prime Video streaming service. We've actually written extensively about the benefits Amazon Prime offers. Here are some links to the free trial in the following countries: US , UK , Canada , India and Australia .

Compare previous prices with CamelCamelCamel

An odd site name for sure, but CamelCamelCamel.com is a fantastic resource for checking just how good a deal is. Simply copy/paste in the Amazon URL on the site of an item you're thinking of buying and you'll see an extensive price history for it on Amazon stretching back over a year. This way you can see if today's deal is really the best ever price, or how often it gets a similar discount and how likely it is you'll see a similar price in a few months' time.

Remember, you don't have to buy it

With so much hype around Prime Day deals it's easy to get swept away by the huge amount of deals and supposed big discounts. So yes, use CamelCamelCamel like we mentioned above, but even if it is the lowest price yet, that doesn't mean it's the right deal for you.

If you've set aside a budget and you know it's important to not overspend, try and stick to your guns. Prime Day is not the final sale of the year, hell it's not even the final sale of the summer, there will be plenty of other fantastic deals and it's our job to find you the best ones all year round in our Deals section. So while that exact TV might not be available at that price again for a while, you can be sure some nigh-on identical ones will be before the kids go back to school.

But don't wait too long to buy

The best Amazon Prime Day Lightning Deals could be gone in matter of minutes, so be sure to check how many have been sold with the information provided on Amazon's site. Deals of the Day have an expiry date, but some will sell out long before they reach it. Game consoles and 4K TVs are especially popular on Prime Day, so if you see a price you like on your lunch break, you're risking it being gone by the time you get home from work.

Use the desktop version of Amazon if you can

While the Amazon app and mobile sites are pretty reliable most of the time, Prime Day last year saw quite a few buyers struggle to complete purchases with adding items to the basket being as issue.

We're confident Amazon will be better equipped to deal the huge numbers of traffic today (all good so far), but all the same, we'd recommend browsing the deals on a laptop or PC if you can as the desktop version of the site might be a bit more stable.

In the UK many items will be eligible for free next day delivery or two business days in the US and Australia. Now as a Prime member, you're paying for that delivery promise, well unless you're on the free trial, then it's free.

But if your delivery doesn't turn up on the day it's supposed to, then you need to put in a complaint to Amazon. This has happened to us a small number of times over the years and Amazon is keen to make it right. We've had an extra month added to our Prime membership for free as an apology and even had the whole cost of some cheap items refunded in full without having to return it. Naturally, if you're not home when Amazon try to deliver on the original date that's on you. You'll find a nice orange slip informing you what to do next though.

Don't forget about the other retailers

While Amazon is the main focus of course, more and more retailers are keen to cash in shoppers mood to spend on Prime Day by having a sale of their own. So it's certainly worth checking to see if they've price-matched Amazon or have maybe gone even lower.

And unlike Amazon Prime Day deals, you don't have to be a 'member' at other stores to get the deals. Or if you have a points-card elsewhere, it might be a good opportunity to bag a decent haul. We'll be keeping an eye on other retailers for you to give you as many options as possible.

The Echo and Echo Dot were the most-bought items last Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day 2018: what is it?

Amazon Prime Day is the retailer's big members-only summer sale and it's been a massive success in the few short years it's been going. If you want to get involved with the best discounts though, you need to be a member of Amazon Prime. With free next-day delivery on thousands of items and the excellent Amazon Instant Video streaming service being just two of the membership's key highlights, millions of you are already signed up. We took some time to write about our our top five reasons you'll be keeping your Amazon Prime membership going after the Prime Day deals.

Brilliantly though, you can always sign up for a free 30-day trial to take advantage of the sale and other membership benefits. And if you don't want to continue the service after Prime Day, just cancel the trial before the 30 days are up. Amazon know too well that many shoppers will find it hard to say goodbye to those super perks though.

Amazon Prime 30-day trial Prime gets you free superfast delivery, exclusive deals, video and music streaming and lots more. There's a no-commitment 30-day free trial too, which you can get by signing up to Prime here: - US free trial

- UK free trial

- Canada free trial

- India free trial

More people signed up for Prime on Prime Day last year than on any other day in Amazon’s history (could that be record be broken today?). As of April 2018, Amazon confirmed it had passed 100 million subscribers for Amazon Prime, that's up from around 80 million before Prime Day last year and 58 million in 2016. That's some pretty incredible year-on-year growth for the last few years.

Amazon also reported that sales via the Amazon app more than doubled year-on-year and "tens of millions of people" used the app to buy items last Prime Day.

So is Amazon Prime Day just another Black Friday? Actually, no. As Amazon puts it, Black Friday is largely about gifts for other people (it's ok, we had a laugh at that too) - it takes place just at the start of the Christmas shopping season - but Prime Day is all about treating yourself.

The overwhelming majority of decent deals on Prime Day are on things you might buy for yourself or for your home. As you’ll see from the best sellers there are lots of smart home devices being sold to Prime customers as well as quite a lot of kitchen gear. There are some great deals on laptops and consoles too of course.