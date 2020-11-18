Amazon Pharmacy is its next step to world domination

Amazon is expanding into yet another market with the launch of its new Amazon Pharmacy online store which will help customers conveniently purchase their prescription medications on its site.

The ecommerce giant's new store allows customers to complete an entire pharmacy transaction on their desktop on Amazon's website or on their mobile device using the Amazon App.

To get started, Amazon customers will need to add their insurance information to a secure pharmacy profile where they'll be able to manage prescriptions and choose payment options before checking out. While the new store is open to all users, Amazon Prime members will receive unlimited, free two-day delivery on orders from Amazon Pharmacy as part of their membership.

Amazon also announced that Prime members can save on medications at Amazon Pharmacy when paying without insurance as well as at over 50,000 participating pharmacies across the US. Prime members can save up to 80 percent off generic medications and 40 percent off brand name medications even when paying without insurance.

Shopping for prescriptions on Amazon

Thanks to the Amazon Prime prescription savings benefit and Amazon Pharmacy, customers can now compare prices and purchase medications for home delivery all in one place.

Researching medications on Amazon Pharmacy uses the same browsing experience customers are familiar with from Amazon which makes it easy to discover what medications and different dosages are available through the service. Before checking out, customers will be able to compare the price of their prescriptions when paying with their insurance's co-pay, the price without insurance and the savings from the company's new Prime prescription savings benefit to choose the lowest price option.

Customers will be able to add their insurance information to the service but they can also ask their doctor to send new or existing prescriptions directly to Amazon Pharmacy for fulfilment.

Vice president of Amazon Pharmacy TJ Parker provided further insight into how the company designed the new store in a press release, saying:

“We designed Amazon Pharmacy to put customers first – bringing Amazon’s customer obsession to an industry that can be inconvenient and confusing. We work hard behind the scenes to handle complications seamlessly so anyone who needs a prescription can understand their options, place their order for the lowest available price, and have their medication delivered quickly.”