Amazon Echo Show deals: save up to 50% on the latest models now

Amazon Echo Show deals can have you video calling with ease in no time thanks to the latest discounts on both the 5-inch and 8-inch models. We're seeing some particularly fantastic price cuts in the UK right now, but US shoppers are also being treated to some discounts on the Echo Show 8 and 5 this week as well.

You can pick up the 2019 Amazon Echo Show 8 for just $99.99 in the US right now, or £59.99 in the UK. Those are some excellent savings on the Alexa-enabled smart display with a gorgeous 8-inch HD screen and a range of Amazon services available.

Whether you're catching up on the news, video chatting with friends and family, using your Alexa skills, or controlling your smart home, there's a massive range of experiences to be found on this device. Between the two, you're looking at differences in screen size and resolution, but you'll find all the same features available on each model.

That said, this week we're seeing the far more luxurious Amazon Echo Show 8 available for just a little more than the Echo Show 5, so it's well worth springing a little extra for a more premium display. You'll find the Amazon Echo Show 5 on sale with a price tag of $69.99 in the US and £49 in the UK.

These latest Amazon Echo Show deals are offering some stunning discounts as well, so be sure to grab yours before prices rise once more - it won’t be until Amazon Prime Day 2020 later in the year that we’ll see some kind of similar drop.

Amazon Echo Show 5 deals

Amazon Echo Show 5 | $89.99 $69.99 at Best Buy

Grab the smaller 5.5-inch Amazon Echo Show 5 for $20 off at Best Buy this weekend. That's a fantastic price on the all-in-one Alexa smart display, perfect for voice chatting, watching a range of videos and tutorials, and controlling your smart home through an interactive touchscreen.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49 at AO

The cheapest of today's Amazon Echo Show deals is this 5.5-inch model, a more compact and less HD version of the Echo Show that offers all the same features and functionality at a slightly cheaper price point. That said, you can grab the higher definition, 8-inch version for just £10 more below so we'd recommend taking a look further down as well. This deal is also available at Currys, Very, and Amazon if stock runs out before you can get to it.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 deals

Amazon Echo Show 8 | $129.99 $99.99 at Best Buy

The larger Amazon Echo Show 8 offers a gorgeous HD screen as well as a huge selection of Alexa skills and Amazon services that make use of the interactive touchscreen as well. You're saving $40 in the latest deal from Best Buy, but we expect these to shift quickly, so grab yours soon to make the most of this saving. If you're looking to kit out your whole home, you can also pick up this discounted pack of two Amazon Echo Show 8 displays for just $199.98.

View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 8 | £119.99 £59.99 at Currys

The 8-inch, HD Amazon Echo Show 8 is available for just £10 more than the 5 this week at Currys, making it well worth the purchase if you're on the fence between the two models. You're keeping all the same features as the smaller version, but that larger, higher definition screen may make all the difference.

View Deal

