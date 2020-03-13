Massive Amazon device sale can save you on Fire TV stick and Echo Show 5 deals

These Amazon Echo Show deals and cheap Fire TV stick offers can help you get your smart home kitted out with a massive range of Alexa devices for less. Whether you're looking for a smart display with an impressively handy touchscreen interface, or you want to hook your television up to your Alexa ecosystem, you'll find excellent savings across the UK this weekend.

Amazon Echo Show 5 deals are slashing the smart display price down to just £49.99 right now. That's a fantastic saving on an incredibly handy smart home screen and a return to the lowest price we've ever seen for the Echo Show 5.

View song lyrics, keep an eye on recipes, catch up on Prime Video, follow WikiHow instructions, and make and receive video calls, all from the 5.5-inch touchscreen display. Plus, measuring just 148mm wide and 73mm deep, the Amazon Echo Show 5 sits perfectly on any bedside table, kitchen counter, or coffee table.

Or, if you're looking to take your entertainment to the big screen, you'll find a range of Fire TV stick deals offering cheap streaming devices for less this week, from the £29.95 standard Fire Stick to the £34.99 4K version. You can even save £20 on the powerful Fire TV Cube, coming in at £89.99 right now.

Want to maximise those savings even more? New subscribers can even try Amazon Music HD FREE for 90 days - that's three months of access to Amazon's library of 50 million songs in glorious high definition.

Not in the UK? Scroll down for the best Amazon Echo Show deals and Fire TV Stick sales in your area.

Today's best Amazon Echo Show 5 deal

Amazon Echo Show 5 | £79.99 £49.99 at Argos

Save £30 on the Amazon Echo Show 5, the Alexa smart display with a 5.5-inch display to enhance your experience in new ways. Using Alexa with a touchscreen interface completely changes how you interact with your smart home, from controlling your lights and thermostat to viewing security camera live streams. Argos splits its stock by region, so if there's none left in your area you can also pick up this Echo Show 5 deal at for the same price at Amazon.

View Deal

Shop all Amazon Echo deals at Argos

Today's best Fire TV Stick deals

Amazon Fire TV Stick | £39.99 £29.95 at Currys

If you don't have a 4K TV and you're not fussed about future-proofing for an extra £5, you'll find the standard Amazon Fire TV Stick down to just £29.95 this week. With a range of apps and extra Alexa features, you can stream all your favourite telly to whichever display you desire.

View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K | £49.99 £34.99 at Currys

You'll want to upgrade to this 4K version of the Amazon Fire TV Stick if you're running such a display. You'll be treated to all your favourite shows and films in glorious 4K resolution where available, and taking advantage of all the Alexa-enabled features while you're at it. We'd recommend picking up this particular model even if you don't have a 4K TV at home, as prices on these displays are falling and you might as well spring a little extra to future-proof yourself while it's cheap.

View Deal

Fire TV Cube | £109.99 £89.99 at Currys

If you're looking for full mastery over your TV, you'll want to check out the Fire TV Cube. It's the most powerful Fire streaming device out there, with speedy, reliable connection and extra controls for soundbars, TV functions, and your wider smart home devices. Plus, you can save £20 on this all-in-one solution at Currys this week.

View Deal

Shop all Fire TV Stick deals at Currys

Try Amazon Music HD free for 90 days

Amazon Music HD FREE for 90 days

Make the most of your new Alexa gear with a free three-month subscription to Amazon Music HD. The massive library of high definition tracks on offer outweighs that of its music streaming competitors, coming in at over 50 million songs, plus you can easily integrate the service with all your Alexa-enabled devices.

View Deal

We're tracking all the latest Amazon Echo sales, but you can also check the latest Google Home prices to get a look at the competition. You'll also find plenty more Amazon Fire TV Stick sales right here on TechRadar.