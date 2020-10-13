The Echo Dot has never been cheaper - now just £18.99 in latest Amazon Echo deals

Amazon Echo deals are well trodden ground for Amazon Prime Day, so it's no surprise that you can pick up the Echo Dot for a fantastic price right now. However, not only is £18.99 a steal but it's also the cheapest the dinky smart speaker has ever been, which makes it a must-buy this week.

That £18.99 price tag comes courtesy of a £31 price drop, which offers up a few quid's worth of improvement over the previous £22 record low. We've seen Amazon Echo deals hitting the cheaper smart speaker frequently over the last few years, but with the latest releases primed (sorry, we had to) to hit the market in the next couple of weeks it's easy to see why there's such an excellent offer available right now.

We don't know how long this deal will last, but it's going to be a popular one with so many eyes on these previous generation devices right now so we wouldn't wait too long to grab your smart speaker today.

This deal is for Amazon Prime members only, but you can pick up a free 30 day trial right now in order to claim these savings. You'll find more information on this deal just below, but you can also shop all the Amazon Echo sales live right now as well.

Amazon Echo Dot 3rd generation: £49.99 £18.99 at Amazon

The Amazon Echo Dot just hit its all-time lowest price at Amazon - within hours of Prime Day itself launching on October 13. That's an incredible deal, but we don't know how long it will last. So, if you're looking for a cheap smart speaker this week you'll want to move quickly on this one.

Amazon Echo Dot + LIFX smart bulb: £64.98 £23.99 at Amazon

If you want to control your lights with your new Echo Dot, you could use the smart plug above - or pick up a smart bulb that will allow you to customise even more, with dimming and scene creation as well.

Amazon Echo Dot + Amazon Smart Plug: £74.98 £28.99 at Amazon

Add a smart plug to your Amazon Echo Dot order and you can pick up both for just under £30 this week. That's an excellent offer considering the Echo Dot by itself is usually closer to £40.

Amazon Echo Dot + Philips Hue smart bulb: £69.80 £38.99 at Amazon

Add a little colour to your smart home with this Ambient Colour Philips Hue smart bulb - bundled in with a third generation Echo Dot for just £38.99 right now. There's no hub required for this particular Philips Hue bulb as well, which means it will work with your Echo Dot straight out the box.

