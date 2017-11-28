The best Amazon deals on Cyber Monday 2017

Amazon is the UK retailer that tries the hardest on Cyber Monday, so if you pay any attention at all to any retailer today, make it be Amazon's Cyber Monday deals you look at.

However, as you've probably noticed, it's no longer Black Friday or Cyber Monday, so the deals below should no longer be valid.

We say should, as many could well dribble along for a day or two - so have a click through and see if you can grab yourself a bargain before the sale season is up.

When it comes to online shopping, there's no better-known retailer than Amazon, with a near-endless array of items in its catalogue. The huge range of products - and its ever changing prices and lightning deals - means it can be tricky to keep up with all the top deals. Never fear, though as we've been searching through all the categories and deals pages on your behalf, surfacing the very best Cyber Monday 2017 bargains from Amazon below.

Whether you're looking for a digital camera upgrade or you need a video games console to keep the kids entertained, you should be able to find something of interest here.

As well as pointing you towards the most attractive deals, we'll also give you some general tips about how to go about your Cyber Monday 2017 shopping at Amazon - which is probably more useful for next year now.

Amazon Prime and Cyber Monday

Those of you who aren't yet enjoying the many benefits of an Amazon Prime account might want to get signed up before Cyber Monday arrives - it's one of the best ways of ensuring you're at the front of the queue for the biggest bargains that hit the web.

Amazon always varies its Cyber Monday plans slightly from year to year, but signing up for Amazon Prime before the day comes around is usually a good bet for making sure you're at the head of the queue for the best deals - Amazon is always looking to boost its subscriber numbers, so look out for any special incentives over the weekend, like extra discounts or exclusive deals.

If you want to sign up for Amazon Prime, it'll set you back £79 (or $99 in the US) for the year - you can pay month-to-month too, but the overall price is slightly higher. As well as early access to some Cyber Monday deals, you also get Prime Video, Prime Music, space on the web for your photos, a ticket to Amazon Prime deals day , and more besides.

Amazon Prime free trial

Get 30 free days of Amazon Prime! What better time to get access to unlimited one-day (and sometimes same day) delivery, Prime Video and lots more? With Prime you can buy stuff today and get it delivered tomorrow. Amazon Prime 30 day free trial

Amazon Lightning Deals

Amazon's Lightning Deals are special, time-limited offers that pop up on Black Friday and Cyber Monday, giving you the opportunity to grab a bargain in double-quick time. Stock is usually low and time is usually short, so if you don't jump in when you've got the chance, you run the risk of losing out completely.

As they're limited by time and stock, you often see some hefty discounts on offer with these Lightning Deals, so they're a great option for the savvy Cyber Monday 2017 shopper. Of course, we don't recommend jumping into anything you're not sure about, but seize the opportunity if you are.

A Lightning Deal is "a promotion in which a limited number of discounts are offered on an item for a short period of time" according to Amazon, and they can be found on the Today's Deals page . If you're a Prime member then you get access even earlier too.

Amazon Devices deals

(Image: © Amazon) Amazon Fire TV stick - now £24.99 (was £39.99): The Amazon Fire Stick is reduced impressively - save £15 on the previous price and pick it up for just £24.99, which is a 38% saving, and it comes with Alexa integrated (although it doesn't have 4K playback).

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet - now £29.99 (was £49.99): The Fire 7 tablet - already a cheap tablet - is down to £29.99, which mitigates almost entirely the fact it has a lacklustre screen thanks to the low cost - plus it does have a strong battery life.

Fire HD 8 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £49.99 (was £79.99): The reason to buy this tablet is simple: it's so cheap this Black Friday weekend. With its upgraded HD display it outclasses the 7-inch tablet, and it also packs in Alexa too for a little cheeky extra on top of Amazon's customised Android interface.

Fire HD 10 Tablet (2017) with Alexa now £109.99 (was £149.99): The HD 10 didn't impress us much last year, but this upgraded version has more memory and a better screen - in fact, the only thing we're not sold on is the plastic design, and that's hardly a deal-breaker. Given we lauded the low price of this tablet when it came out, the fact it's nearly 33% cheaper now means it's a terrific deal.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids tablet - now £89.99 (was £129.99):

You might be thinking an extra £20 is quite a lot seeing as this tablet is only an inch bigger than the one above. But you are getting a HD screen on this one so everything will be clearer and video content will look much better. Still a great price at just £89.99. Expires November 27

View Deal

Amazon Music Unlimited: 99p for 3 months (usually £7.99pm): Been waiting for a great deal for Amazon's Music Unlimited service? You won't find better than this. For Black Friday, new subscribers can get three months of unlimited tunes for just 99p. That's amazing considering it's usually £7.99 for one month. This is excellent for streaming on mobile and Amazon Echo devices. 99p at Amazon.

View Deal

Top Amazon Cyber Monday deals

Below is our list of our top picks of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals:

Fitbit Charge 2 now £99.99 (was £139): The deals for the Fitbit Charge 2, one of the most popular devices on the fitness market, keep fluctuating and this is £10 cheaper than anywhere else for some of the larger variants of this band. Buy it now if you're intending to at all as it won't be likely to get any cheaper.

Oral-B Smart Genius 9000 CrossAction Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush now £84.94 (was £279.99)

Every Cyber Monday it's the same - you think about getting a new electric toothbrush, but not sure if you really need it, or the price is really that good. This premium-looking toothbrush was voted Which product of the year in 2017. That's a pretty good sign.

Game console Cyber Monday deals

Sony PlayStation 4 (1TB) with FIFA 18 + GT Sport now £229.99 (was £292.84): Lookie here! You're getting the slimmer PS4 console with 1TB of storage inside (great for when you want to download games) as well as the ability to pump out HDR images to your new 4K TV (what do you mean, you've not bought one yet? Check the TVs section of this round up!) This deal is still active but the console won't be back in stock until December 7.

Sony PlayStation 4 (500GB) with Call of Duty: WW2 + GT Sport + Hidden Agenda now £199.99 (was £274.99): With this bundle, you're getting a mix of great games to go with the slim console. GT Sport and Call of Duty are well-known franchises, and Hidden Agenda allows players of all skill levels to play along with a smartphone or tablet. This deal is still active but the console won't be back in stock until December 7.

XBox One S (500GB) with Rocket League now £169.99 (was £175): Arguably less of deal than the one above (and especially Forza and Hotwheels) unless you've played Rocket League, and you'll know it's one of the most spectacular, absorbing titles out there. Then you'll see why this is a good bundle.

Oculus Rift + Touch Controllers now £349 (was £390): OK, this isn't the biggest deal for the Oculus set, but with nearly £50 off and a six-game bundle in the mix, it's worth checking out if you want to get into VR. Deal ends 27 November at midnight

PS4 Platinum Wireless 7.1 surround sound headset £99.99 (was £130): This is one of the best PS4 headsets available and a very rare sight under £100. Considering most stores are still charging closer to the original £130 RRP, we think this is a great deal. Not only does it have 7.1 virtual surround sound, select games include '3D audio' for a complete audio experience. You can wear this over your PSVR headset too. A great price at £99.99 from Amazon.

Games

Call of Duty: WWII - (Xbox One) and (PS4) now £39.99 (was £47.99): We've not seen this as cheap anywhere prior to Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so it's certainly a legitimate deal in the current sales.

FIFA 18 (PS4) - (Xbox One) now £36 (was £39): If you're looking to get your hands on the latest version of the FIFA franchise, this deal means it's as cheap as if you downloaded it from the PlayStation store. Which is easier, admittedly, but takes up hard drive space and features a lengthy download. This is just a click and, OK, another wait but you've got that delicious hard copy. Look, it's just cheaper than elsewhere, alright?

Wolfenstein II - Standard Edition (Xbox One) now £19.99 (was £27.98): We rated this an easy 'play it now', and called it 'Superb in every sense' in our review… so if you're wondering if it's up to the Wolfenstein level, you can wonder no more.

Laptops

ASUS C302CA-GU010 12.5-inch Full HD Touchscreen Chromebook Flip Notebook now £429 (was £599): Featuring a 360-degree hinge, an Intel Core M3 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, you could be thinking this laptop is a bit under-powered… but it's a Chromebook, where a lot of the power lives in the cloud. The rotatable hinge will help, but this is still pretty expensive for what you're getting.

Porsche Design Book One 13.3 inch Convertible Touchscreen 2in1 Notebook now £1,799 (was £2,395) Porsche Design is a funny one, as it adds a premium to whatever is being 'designed' on top of. However, there's a high spec here as well: the Core i7 processor on top this 2-in-1 machine is coupled with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD with Intel graphics and Windows 10 Pro. Yes, it's a bit pricier but you're getting more than just refined creation here.

Asus C201PA Chromebook - £195.48 (was £199.99)

If you're happy to say goodbye to Windows and take advantage of the very capable Google/Android ecosystem services for basic laptop needs this 11.6-inch Chromebook comes with a 13-hour battery life. It's only £195.48 at Amazon , and it's quickly running out of stock, so act fast!

Fusion 5 14.1-inch laptop now £209.97 (was £349.97)

This super cheap laptop deal packs one hell of a punch for a little over £200. 4GB with a quad core processor means it'll run much smoother than many other laptops around this price range. It may only have a 64GB hard drive, but that's plenty for work files and healthy amount of tunes and a few movies. And it's got a Full HD screen! An embarrassment of riches for a measly £209.97 at Amazon. Out of stock until December 9.

Asus Chromebook C300SA - now £261 (was £282)

This Chromebook comes with 4GB of RAM, that's double the memory of most cheap Chromebooks and will multitask much better. As it's a Chromebook, it uses the Chrome OS instead of Windows. If you're already a Chrome fan using Gmail, Google Docs and the like this is tempting at just £261 @ Amazon

Cyber Monday computing deals

Cyber Monday TV deals

20- to 32-inch TVs

40- to 49-inch TVs

Sony Bravia KDL40RE453 40-inch 1080p HDR TV now £299 (was £379)

If you're not that bothered about 4K resolution but want a TV that packs HDR technology, this model from Sony promises to offer just that. This deal is so popular that it is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price, and Amazon will dispatch when it's back in stock.

LG 43UJ630V - now £349 (was £429)

This 43-inch TV has it all for a very low price. A HDR 4K display and with a top suite of Smart features including Netflix and Amazon Prime Instant video. It also comes with comes with five years free breakdown cover. A bargain at just £349. This deal is so popular that it is out of stock until December 4, but you can still order it for this price, and Amazon will dispatch when it's back in stock.

Panasonic TX-49EX600B - down to £549 (was £849.99)

At 49-inches you really start to feel the benefit of a 4K resolution, with Freeview Play Catch Up available if connected to the internet. It was great value at £450, but it's sadly risen on Black Friday in price. That said, it's still £50 cheaper than it has been in recent times.

50- to 65-inch TVs

SAMSUNG QE55Q7CAMTXZT 55-inch 4K HDR QLED TV now £1,799 (was £2149)

This TV offers a almost zero-gap wallmount to make its curved frame look even better, and Quantum Dot colour reproduction, which improves the quality and brightness of what's being shown on screen. This is more like it for the price - although we're not seeing this set listed many other places at the moment.

Toshiba 65U6763DB 65-Inch Ultra HD LED Smart TV with Freeview Play now £799 (was £1,199)

This 4K model comes with a dedicated button for UHD Netflix and Dolby audio, although it lacks HDR support… which explains the lower price. It's the lowest it's been, which is pretty good for a 2017 model that comes with 4 HDMI ports.

Sony Bravia KD65XE7002 4K - down to £1,079 (was £1,500)

If you want a top-end home cinema TV but with a cut price, this could be a good option. It's still expensive but you're getting a massive 4K HDR TV here with a 20% saving over the original cost. It's down to £1,079 at Amazon This deal is so popular that it is temporarily out of stock, but you can still order it for this price, and Amazon will dispatch when it's back in stock.

Soundbar Cyber Monday deals

Headphones

Bose SoundTrue Ultra In-Ear Headphones for Apple Devices now £59.99 (were £99.95): These headphones had a recent drop to £59.99 from £99.95, but today they're even lower - and with the quality Bose sounds we've come to expect, plus tuning for Apple devices, they're definitely worth thinking about if you're after an upgraded wired sound for your iPhone or iPad.

Wireless speakers

SONOS PLAY:1 Smart Wireless Speaker, Black | White now £149 (was £180):

This is a funky little speaker that's risen in price quite a lot over the last year. It was actually a touch cheaper last Christmas, and the same may happen this year… but that was only £10 difference so it's up to you whether you play the waiting game.

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 Bluetooth Speaker Black/Grey - now £94.99 (was £169.99)

This is a sensational price for one of our favourite Bluetooth speakers. You can throw it around everywhere, it fits in many shower racks nicely and stows away well in a suitcase. All that, and it's got brilliant sound too!

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom twin-pack - now £99.99 (was £153.85)

Ultimate Ears are known for making Bluetooth speakers that sound great and can take a beating. These speakers pair up so you can stretch the sound out across your home. And they're waterproof if you need some music in the bath.

Phones and accessories

Nokia 5 now only £129.95 (was £179.99)

This is a good deal for this budget handset, which is becoming a hot ticket this Black Friday weekend. Worth checking out given it has a 'surprisingly premium metal design' and now an even lower cost. Available while stocks last

PowerGreen 10000mAh Solar Power Bank with flashlight now £15.99

Want to harness the power of the sun to charge your phone? Buy this. With 5W of power coming in, you'll get some decent juice from the burning rays of Helios. You are like a god. Available while stocks last

Wearables

Fitbit Blaze - now £119.99 (was £159.99) from Amazon

If you're looking for a Fitbit that bridges the world between fitness tracker and smartwatch, then the Fitbit Blaze is the one for you. What's more, this is the cheapest that it's ever been at over.

Misfit Shine 2 - now £52.19 (was £79.99) from Amazon

How about a stylish fitness tracker from Misfit? The price of the Misfit Shine 2 was slashed in half (but has now risen a little) but if you like the screen-less look and long battery life of this tracker it is still - just - worth picking up today.

Cameras

GoPro HERO5 Black Action Camera with Rechargeable Battery and 3 Way Arm now £396 (was £494)

This is a pretty good bundle for the new GoPro, with all its fancy camera features and a little bit of a booster pack that features a waterproof housing and an extension stick that also serves as a tripod. This deal is so popular that it is out of stock until November 28, but you can still order it for this price, and Amazon will dispatch when it's back in.

Tech deals on Cyber Monday

Optoma UHD550X 4K UHD 2800 Lumens DLP Projector now £1,525 (was £1,999.99)

If you're after a 4K projector, you can get a decent amount of this one right here - the white-clad Optoma model will bring you the next level of definition. Be warned that it's only got 2800 lumens of brightness, but that should be enough for many people.

Epson EH-TW650 Full HD 3 LCD Home Cinema Projector now £449 (was £599)

This projector isn't going to win many design awards, but it offers some strong brightness and built in Wi-Fi. It's only got a 15,000:1 contrast ratio though, so make sure you've got a decent screen and darker room to really enjoy movies and gaming.

Acer M550 4k UHD Home Cinema Projector - Now £1,549, was £1,999

Sometimes the cheapest deals aren't the best, not least because ones like this pop up. You're getting a huge contrast ratio with this 4K projector, which also runs to nearly 3,000 lumens of brightness too for a clearer image spread neatly across your wall or screen.

View Deal

WD 8TB My Book USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive - Now £207.97 (was £239.99)

That's some serious storage space for a great price right there. This would be great for storing media files or to extended the hard drive space on any PS4, Xbox One or Xbox One X. One caveat to consider though is that this external hard drive is powered via a mains plug, but most external drives of this size are to be honest. It's not longer the excellent £176.99 it's been for most of the weekend, so might be one to consider for the Christmas sales if you can wait that long.

Home and Kitchenware

Braun Series 3 ProSkin 3040s Rechargeable Cordless Wet and Dry Electric Shaver - £40 (was £110)

Amazon has shaved the price off this Braun Series 3 to save you £75. Whether you're fresh out of the shower or need a quick beard touch up before you leave the house, this shaver will get the job done.

Cyber Monday deals on toys

33% off movie franchise toys

Amazon is really pulling out all the stops for Cyber Monday, and it's knocking 33% off a huge range of toys based on popular movies. Just head over to Amazon to check out the deals!

Don't see anything you like? Go straight to Amazon and have a browse. Deals of the day will refresh at midnight every day so if you see something you like you'll need to be decisive!

Amazon on Cyber Monday 2017: what you need to know

Of course on Cyber Monday you get access to all of the usual stuff Amazon provides the whole year round, including fast delivery, competitive prices, and a wide choice of gadgets to spend your hard-earned cash on. Whatever day of the year you're shopping on, it's one of the best places to do your tech shopping.

You're going to save yourself some time if you've already got your details all set up and registered with Amazon, including your delivery address, your delivery preferences, and a default payment method you can use. Of course keeping this page open and refreshing it regularly is going to save you some time too, as we'll bring you the best deals right here.