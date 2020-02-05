All you need to know about UFC 247: Jones vs Reyes match, start time and how to watch a live stream

After McGregor’s monstrous 40 second win at the last UFC bout, you would be hoping for a worthy pairing this time round? Well you’re in luck, live stream UFC 247 this weekend and you'll see the #1 pound-fo- pound fighter Jon ‘Bones’ Jones step into the ring with undefeated Dominick Reyes.

UFC 247 - where and when? UFC 247 will take place on Saturday, February 8 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. Prelim coverage will start at around 6.15pm ET / 3.15pm PT and for those in the UK 1am GMT. For the main card, the time to tune in will be 10pm ET, 7pm PT and 3am GMT. ESPN+ is your place to watch in the US and we have further details below.

A relatively new member of the UFC, Reyes made his debut in 2017. Now he’s rocking a 12-0 track record, with seven of those wins being knockout. So will he pass through UFC 247 with flying colours, racking up another win? It’s unlikely.

If Reyes’ competition was any other fighter in the light heavyweight division, we would be less sure but Jon Jones is no normal fighter. Like we said above, he’s the premium pound-forpound fighter in the UFC. That kind of position only comes from an impressive track record: 25-1 to be exact. And that defeat wasn’t him losing on points or getting knocked out...that came from disqualification.

What we’re trying to say is that a UFC 247 live stream is one you won’t want to miss. One of the G.O.A.Ts of the industry sat alongside the likes of Georges St-Pieree and Anderson Silva, Jon Jones will be Dominick Reye’s biggest challenge yet.

Alongside the title fight, expect great performances from Valentina Shevchenko against Katlyn Chookagian in the women’s flyweight division and of course the featherweight match up between Mirsad Bektić and Dan Ige. No matter who you’re there to see, scroll down to find out everything you need to know about UFC 247.

See who's fighting at UFC 247

The UFC 247 card in full:

Main Card:

Jon Jones V Dominick Reyes (Light Heavyweight)



Velntina Shevchenko V Katlyn Chookagian ( Women's Flyweight)



Juan Adams V Justin Tafa (Heavyweight)



Mirsad Bektic V Dan Ige (Featherweight)



Derrick Lewis V Ilir Latifi (Heavyweight)



Prelims:

Trevin Giles V Antonio Arroyo (middleweight)



Alex Morono V Kalinn Williams (Welterweight)



Lauren Murphy V Andrea Lee (Women’s Flyweight)

Early Prelims:

Miles Johns V Mario Mautista (Bantamweight)



Dominigo Pilarte V Journey Newson (bantamweight)



Andre Ewell V Jonathan Martinez (Bantamweight)

UFC 247 FAQ: all the info you need

What's so exciting about UFC 247?

Two title fights - one in the light heavyweight division, one the women's flyweight - both featuring four fascinating fighters. Just the two headline fights alone makes the UFC 247 a worthy watch, add in all of the top-notch line ups below and its one not to miss.

Those who love a heavyweight dual for the ages will be here for Jones and Reyes, anyone keen to watch dominance in the flyweight division can't miss Valentina and Chookagian and then both of those fights will be followed by a wealth of talent.

Who are Jon Jones and Dominick Reyes?

If you have even the faintest interest in UFC you will have heard of Jon Jones. The pound-for-pound #1 fighter is a living legend and every fighter to go up against him is looking to dethrone him.

Known for his lethal elbows, devastating blows to the chest and overwhelming stature, he's a brick wall you'll struggle to break through. However, if someone is going to step up and beat him, it will be Reyes.

One of the best up and coming MMA fighters, Reyes is currently undefeated and quickly racking up wins. He's become known for his lightning fast kicks and massive knockouts, if he manages to catch Jones off his guard, it could be the fight of the decade, if not a life time.

Who is the favorite to win the Jones vs Reyes fight?

Jon Jones is looking like the favorite to win by every bookie out there and a pretty large majority of fans. Realistically, Reyes would have to pull out a bit of a miracle if Jones’ history is anything to go by.

What are the other highlights from UFC 247?

While the title fight is obviously going to be the most exciting part for most fans of the sport, there are a few other matches to get amped about.

Valentina Shevchenko has been dominating the women's flyweight division and many fans expect the same fate in her duel with Chookagian as Jon Jones with Reyes - a dominating win.

Valentina is a punishing fighter likely to dominate the entire match and if we're honest, unlikely to be beaten. Only Chookagian, her number 1 contender, stands a chance.

When did Jones and Reyes last step into the ring?

Jon Jones last entered the Octagon back in July, 2019. He beat out Thiago Santos in a round 5 decision. As for Reyes, he won two fights back in 2019, one in October and one in March. Most noticeably, Reyes took on popular fighter Chris Weidman winning by a first round knockout.

What does a UFC fan receive with their ESPN+ subscription?

Quite a lot as it happens - a subscription to ESPN+ opens up access to over 20 exclusive live UFC Fight Nights, alongside original content including Dana White’s Contender Series, UFC Destined, and Ariel & The Bad Guy, plus classic fights, replays, and there’s also the perk of fewer adverts.

How to live stream Jones vs Reyes at UFC 247

Live stream UFC 247 from outside your country

Worry not if you're a huge UFC fan but aren't in the country to watch UFC 247 when it happens. If you find the coverage is geo-blocked, you can try using a VPN to change your IP address to a country where the fights are airing and watch this main card just as if you were back at home.

Virtual Private Networks are also handy if you're concerned about streaming safely on the web, thanks to the encryption they use to hide your details. We've tested hundreds of VPNs and can recommend ExpressVPN as the very best VPN in the world.

How to watch UFC 247 online in the US exclusively on ESPN

Over in the US trying to track down the perfect UFC 247 stream? ESPN+ has had the exclusive rights for the past year meaning it is the one place to watch it. There are two options on cost, completely depending on whether or not you already subscribe to the service. If you don't, then the best way to go is with a UFC Bundle, costing you $84.98. That gets you both the UFC 247 PPV and a year-long subscription to ESPN+ (that would normally cost $50 alone). Your other option is to just simply buy access to UFC 247 for $64.99. You can tune in to watch all of the action including preliminary fights on Saturday, February 8 at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. And don't worry if you want to grab the pay-per-view but are going to be outside the US when it's on. Just scroll down the page a little to discover how to use a VPN to watch a UFC 247 live stream from abroad.

Catch a UFC 247 live stream in the UK:

BT Sport has the exclusive broadcast rights to UFC in the UK and Ireland. However, the good news for subscribers is that unlike some past UFC events, the card won’t be PPV, with all the action being shown at no extra cost on BT Sport 2. As usual, the main card will start quite late/early in the UK at 3am so make sure you prepare accordingly. If that is a bit too late for you, don’t worry as BT Sport also offers a spoiler-free replay page which will allow you to watch the full UFC 247 card at your convenience. Want to watch all the MMA action again? Well you can as the network will replay the full event on BT Sport 2 beginning at 10pm on Sunday night. For those who don’t mind losing sleep to catch all the action at UFC 247, BT Sport will also show a live stream of the other fights on its BT Sport app and on its website . And don't forget that you can now get BT Sport without a massive commitment, thanks to the £25 Monthly Pass. If you're a BT Sport subscriber but find yourself outside the UK and want to tune in, it's easy to do with a handy tool – simply grab a VPN and follow the instructions above to live stream the action.

Watch a UFC 247 stream over in Australia

Aussie fans looking to catch UFC 247? Main Event will be the place to go. As a pay-per-view over in Australia, It will cost you $54.95 to catch the event. The event will be airing Down Under on the Sunday, February 9 at 2pm AEDT and then will be replaying at 8pm and then every 6 hours from 6am.

