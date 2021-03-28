Alabama vs UCLA live stream: how to watch March Madness 2021 online from anywhere

We’re expecting March Madness fireworks from this Sweet 16 meeting of two teams who tore their opponents to ribbons in the last round. No. 2 seed Alabama Crimson Tide nearly notched a century against the Terrapins, while UCLA put 20 more points on the board than the Wildcats. Read on as we explain how to get an Alabama vs UCLA live stream and watch March Madness from anywhere in the world.

Alabama vs UCLA live stream: March Madness Date: Sunday, March 28 Tip-off: 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT Venue: Hinkle Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Indiana US TV coverage: stream TBS live with a Sling TV discount Watch anywhere: grab our No. 1 rated VPN 100% risk-free

Can the Bruins’ fairytale story continue? They’ve become just the fifth First Four team to make it through to the Sweet 16 round, and no First Four team has made it past this stage of the tournament since the VCU Rams stormed their way to the Final Four a decade ago.

However, the Crimson Tide look like one well-oiled machine. Strong both offensively and defensively, they’ve won 11 of their last 12 games, their two tournament wins so far coming by a combined margin of 32 points. But anything can happen in the chaos of March Madness.

Follow our guide below to tune into a March Madness live stream and watch Alabama vs UCLA online from anywhere - including some great ways to watch March Madness free online in certain countries, if you draw up the right play.

How to watch Alabama vs UCLA: live stream March Madness 2021 NCAA basketball online in the US

The Alabama vs UCLA game tips off at 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT, and is being shown on TBS, with coverage starting at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. If you get TBS through your cable package, you can also tune in online or on the TBS mobile app if you have your cable details at hand. However, if you plan on watching every game of March Madness 2021, you’ll need a cable package or streaming service with access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and TruTV. They're all available on cable, of course - but for cord-cutters, catching all the NCAA basketball action is just as easy with an over-the-top streamer like Sling TV. - Head to the Sling TV website to save $10 on your first month The Sling TV Orange package costs just $35 a month and includes TBS, TNT and TruTV - meaning only CBS is missing. Plus, Sling usually offers new subscribers a bargain - right now you can save big bucks with this Sling TV deal, which lets you add AirTV 2 and an HD antenna for a bumper load of local channels and 50+ hours of DVR storage with a massive $100 discount! Not in the US right now? You can watch a March Madness live stream just like you would if you were at home by using a VPN. Further details on how that works can be found below.

How to watch NCAA March Madness live stream from outside your country

If you're currently abroad or there's no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location that does let you watch March Madness online in the same way you would at home.

A VPN is perfect for this, as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in your country of residence, where you usual streaming services and subscriptions are based. You may be surprised by how easy it easy to get stared using one, too.

ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles. Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days

(Image credit: Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

How to watch March Madness 2021: live stream NCAA basketball with ESPN Player

In some countries, you may be baffled by the fact that NCAA college basketball is just as popular as the NBA among some fans. If you want to know what all the fuss is about or are just a US expat living abroad that's desperate to root for their school, then ESPN Player is the way to watch a March Madness live stream in many countries around the world.

It's available in the UK, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, coming in at the very reasonable price of £9.99/€11.99 for the next month (or £69.99/€79.99 for a whole year).

That gets you live and on-demand coverage of every single March Madness 2021 game, as well as access to other live sports events, ESPN originals and ESPN Films. The service also supports both desktop and mobile, so you’ll never miss any of the action, no matter where you.

Best of all, anyone in one of the service's covered countries can try a FREE 7-day ESPN Player trial to see if they like it or not - one of the few legitimate ways to watch NCAA March Madness free online this month.

How to watch Alabama vs UCLA in Canada

In Canada, you can watch the Alabama vs UCLA game on TSN, which is the home of most of the March Madness action this month. The game tips off at 7.15pm ET / 4.15pm PT, with TSN's coverage getting underway at 7pm ET / 4pm PT. Its TSN Direct streaming service can be had from just $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month and can be purchased by anyone - regardless of whether you have the channel as part of a pay TV package in the country or not. Having said that, existing subscribers should note they can log-in to watch TSN live streams at no extra charge with details of their provider. There's also an app for convenient on-the-go streaming, an annual plan deal that saves you some serious money, and the very Canadian problem of all stated pricing being before tax. Canadian abroad? Then you can use a VPN to magically find themselves back in Canada to live stream March Madness coverage just like they would at home.

UK March Madness live stream: watch Alabama vs UCLA

Hoops fans based in the UK can watch every shot of the 2021 March Madness basketball using ESPN Player, the network giant's international streaming-only service. The Alabama vs UCLA game tips off at 12.15am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning. It costs just £9.99 a month and offers a FREE 7-day trial, so you can watch the next round of on-court action without paying a penny. However, if you’re a BT Sport subscriber or thinking of becoming one, know that the broadcaster is also showing the college basketball action on TV and via its app. Away from the UK? Stream ESPN Player and all your other usual services wherever you are with the help of a quality VPN.

How to watch Alabama vs UCLA online in Australia