AirPods Pro deals drop back down to lowest price yet in US and UK

Earlier this year, AirPods Pro deals dropped down to record low figures and it's taken a while for those numbers to fall back down again since. This week, however, Verizon is once again offering the cheapest price we've seen yet on Apple's latest noise-canceling true wireless earbuds, cutting $30 off. That means you'll find the AirPods Pro on sale for $219 right now.

UK shoppers are also receiving some AirPods Pro deals of their own this week. Sales at Laptops Direct have marked the buds down by £40, bringing them under £200 - the cheapest price the UK has seen as well.

These are some fantastic offers, especially considering the rarity of Apple sales these days. We've seen $10 or $20 discounts during seasonal shopping periods like Black Friday in the past, but these offers are a cut above the rest. Don't hesitate too long, however, last time this price only lasted for a week at Verizon so it's likely this deal is going to disappear sooner rather than later.

We're highlighting these AirPods Pro deals in more detail just below, but you'll find plenty more cheap AirPods prices further down the page as well.

Check out all the latest AirPods Pro deals and sales available now

Today's best AirPods Pro deals

AirPods Pro: $249.99 $219.99 at Verizon

Verizon's record-breaking AirPods Pro deal is back this week, going for just $219 right now. Act quickly however, as last time they were only on sale for a limited time, and we didn't see a return to those prices until now - well over a month later.

AirPods Pro: £249 £199.97 at Laptops Direct

UK shoppers can also get in on the action with some AirPods Pro deals of their own this week, with Laptops Direct chopping £40 off the standard £249 RRP. This is a price that we've been seeing for a few weeks now, but it doesn't make it any less special.

More AirPods deals

