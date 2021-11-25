AirPods Pro Black Friday deal slashes the premium buds to their lowest ever price

It's no secret that the AirPods Pro are among the best true wireless earbuds you can buy, but Apple's flagship buds usually don't come cheap. Thanks to this amazing Amazon Black Friday deal, however, the fantastic AirPods Pro are down to their biggest discount yet.

If you've been looking far and wide for a great earbuds discount during the Black Friday deals period, look no further than this incredible Amazon sale. Right now, UK buyers can pick up the AirPods Pro at Amazon for just £185, down from the usual retail price of £239. That's a huge £54 discount and the lowest price we've seen yet from the online retailer.

(Not in the UK? Scroll down for deals in your region).

Today's best Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday deal

Apple AirPods Pro: £239 Apple AirPods Pro: £239 £185 at Amazon

Save £54 - Apple's premium wireless earbuds are finally available to buy for less at Amazon this Black Friday. This is the retailer's largest discount yet for the buds, and you're getting your money's worth with great noise cancellation, a comfy fit and overall superb sound.

As mentioned, Apple's AirPods Pro true wireless earbuds are usually very expensive. Any saving at all is a welcome one, allowing more audio lovers than ever a chance at being able to afford these incredible earbuds.

You're getting top notch active noise cancellation with the AirPods Pro, meaning that they are able to effectively drown out background noise, giving you the privacy you need when listening to your favorite tunes and podcasts.

The earbuds also feature improved audio quality, in general, over their predecessors, and the MagSafe charging case enables fast charging, whenever you need it, just by popping the buds back into the case.

