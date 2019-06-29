Afghanistan vs Pakistan live stream: how to watch Cricket World Cup 2019 from anywhere right now

It's another must-win game for Pakistan at the Cricket World Cup. They'll be pleased to see last-placed Afghanistan in front of them, but this is no done-and-dusted result in the waiting - struggling minnows Afghanistan will be desperate to avoid the Cricket World Cup 2019 wooden spoon. You'll be able to watch all the action from the game no matter where you are in the world by using our Afghanistan vs Pakistan live stream guide below.

Live stream Afghanistan vs Pakistan - where and when This match takes place at Headingley, Leeds, the regular home venue of Yorkshire County Cricket Club. Play begins at 10.30am BST on Saturday, June 29. For those tuning in from Pakistan that's a 2.30pm PST start, while for fans in Afghanistan play will begin at 2pm AT.

Having come close to pulling off the tournament's biggest upset by nearly beating India, Afghanistan know that with players like Rashid Khan and Gulbadin Naib they're capable of pulling off a shock against inconsistent Pakistan.

With England's once seemingly assured semi-final spot within their grasp, its now a case of Pakistan not becoming complacent against a team they should beat. This, however, is cricket's most unpredictable team we're talking about, so expect tension and drama in abundance in Leeds.

You’ll be able to watch all the Cricket World Cup action with ease from anywhere in the world if you follow our Afghanistan vs Pakistan live stream guide below.

Watch a Cricket World Cup 2019 live stream from outside your country

If you're in the UK, Australia, New Zealand, US or India and looking to find out how to watch the match, we've got all the details about the broadcaster in your region below.

If you're away from home country and looking to tune in you'll likely to find you won't be able to thanks to geo-blocking. Thankfully there's a way to alleviate that frustration. By using a VPN you'll be able to watch the game safely without having to take a chance on an illegal feed from a website that's likely infested with malware.

How to watch the cricket in Pakistan for FREE

(Image credit: PTV) Pakistan-based cricket fans appear to have two options for watching World Cup Cricket games. You can tune in on Sony Ten or on the state-owned (and free-to-watch) PTV Sports. The match is due to start at 2.30pm in Pakistan.

How to stream 2019 Cricket World Cup online in India

Star India /Star Sports are the official broadcaster of the 2019 Cricket World Cup in India and will be showing every game live. If you don't want to be tied to a Star Sports subcription, then you can sign up for over-the-top Hotstar streaming service costing either ₹299 (around $3) for a month or ₹999 ($14) for an entire year. Play between Afghanistan vs Pakistan is due to begin at 3pm New Delhi time. If you're using any of the two options mentioned above and you're outside of India, then make use of our VPN guide above to watch the match as if you were at home.

How to stream Afghanistan vs Pakistan live in the UK

Sky Sports holds the sole rights for live broadcasts of all the 2019 Cricket World Cup matches in the UK, meaning you'll need to be a subscriber in order to watch play from the game and the rest of the action from this year's tournament. And then there's the Sky Go app if you're hoping to watch on a mobile device. If you want to watch this summer's cricket carnival but don't fancy committing to a satellite subscription, then Sky's Now TV service is a great alternative. Not in the UK for this game? If you're away from Blighty you can still watch Sky or Now TV's coverage by grabbing yourself a VPN and streaming as if you were sat back at home.

How to watch a live stream of Afghanistan vs Pakistan in Australia

The main go-to option for fans looking to watch the match and the rest of the World Cup is via a Fox Sports subscription. If you don't fancy weighing yourself down with that sort of commitment, then a Kayo Sports Basic Package for $25 per month (for two devices simultaneously) or a Kayo Sports Premium Package for $35 per month (three devices) may suit you better. Both packages will allow you to watch all of the World Cup, but without the need to be tied into a long contract. You'll of course need a VPN if you're intending to watch the Australian coverage from overseas. Play is due to commence at 7.30pm AEST.

How to live stream Afghanistan vs Pakistan in New Zealand

Sky has have snapped up exclusive rights to show the Cricket World Cup in New Zealand. Play is set to begin at 9.30pm - we'd advise having a steady stream of coffee at hand if you're intending to watch the whole of the proceedings. If you're away from your TV, then you can download and watch on the Sky Go app. And if you're overseas then the VPN method as mentioned above is the best way to go.

How to watch Afghanistan vs Pakistan: US live stream