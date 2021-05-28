Acer unveils new enterprise Chromebooks

Acer has unveiled four new enterprise Chromebooks, which its says pack all the latest in-demand technology and features consumers, students, and business users need.

The new launches include the Acer Chromebook 317, its first ever 17.3in Chromebook, which the company says marks a step forward in the industry,

“Today, we hit another milestone by being the first Chromebook provider to introduce a 17.3-inch model, the ideal size for users working and learning from home,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer.

Here’s our list of the best Chromebooks right now

We’ve built a list of the best business laptops on the market

Check out our list of the best mobile workstations available

Acer enterprise Chromebooks

There's also the Acer Chromebook Spin and the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin, Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebooks sporting the latest 11th Gen Intel Core i7 processors,

Finally, there's the Acer Chromebook 514 and Acer Chromebook Enterprise 514, for which Acer promises a 10-hour battery on maximum performance, and the Acer Chromebook 314, a compact and durable (15+ hours) device.

“The new Acer Chromebook Spin 713 signifies an important step in our Intel Evo platform journey,” added Josh Newman, Intel Vice President and General Manager of Mobile Innovation, Client Computing Group.

“As the first Intel Evo platform-verified Chromebook, featuring Thunderbolt 4, and delivering new levels of performance, responsiveness, and battery life – we’re opening up new possibilities for better gaming, creating and entertaining experiences that our customers will love.”

With different features such as a wide display, anti-glare solutions, forward-facing speakers, as well as newest hardware, Acer says its new devices are ideal for remote workers, students, and gamers alike.

(Image credit: Acer)

As we’ve come to expect with Chromebooks, all these devices support Google Play store apps, as well as web-based apps. As for pricing, the 317 will be available in North America next month for a starting price of $379.99. Users in EMEA can expect it later that month, for €399 and £349, respectively.

The Spin 713, also scheduled to be released in June, will set you back $699.99 (€769/£699).

The 514 device will arrive in EMEA in August, for €549/£399 and in North America in October, for $599.99, while the 317 will arrive in July in North America and will cost $269.99. EMEA customers will have to wait until August to buy it for €329/£399.