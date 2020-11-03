A PC as small as mouse could be one of the top pre-Black Friday deals

Chuwi LarkBox micro PC - $169/£199 at Amazon

The Chuwi LarkBox is a great buy at its normal price of $300, but becomes an absolute must-have at $169. Featuring components you’d struggle to find in PCs costing twice the price, this machine is also extremely compact and surprisingly well designed. Check it out!View Deal

As laptop and smartphone parts increasingly find their way into desktop computers, miniaturized PCs seem to be the way forward - many of which can now be considered palmtops.

Take the Chuwi Larkbox , for example; this thin client PC is as small as a sparrow at 61 x 61 x 43mm and weighs only 127g (excluding the power supply).

Despite its diminutive size, it also comes with a quad-core processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB eMMC storage.

What makes it really stand out, though, is its $169 (£199) price tag at Amazon - and it’s not even Black Friday . At that price, you'd usually only expect 4GB of RAM, 64GB storage and an Atom CPU (as opposed to the far more powerful Gemini-Lake Intel Celeron J4115 found in the LarkBox).

Even more surprising is the fact that you can upgrade the onboard storage thanks to a free M.2 SSD port. It also has 802.11ac Wi-FI, an HDMI 2.0 port, two full size USB ports, a Type-C power port, Bluetooth 5.1 and a 3.5mm audio jack.

In our review, we expressed some concerns over the storage performance and the fact that the Type-C connector is for power only, not for data (preventing you from using a USB monitor with a Type-C power delivery port). But these concerns are easy to set aside, given the LarkBox's miniscule price tag.

