A flagship Google Pixel 5 model could land in March

This has been an odd year for Pixel phones: while Google has launched three models (the Pixel 4a, the Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5), they’re all mid-range at best, whereas in previous years the company has launched true high-end flagships. But a source suggests Google hasn’t given up on flagships, and that a new one could be landing very soon.

According to Max Weinbach (a leaker with a reasonable track record) there might be a true flagship Pixel landing in or around March 2021.

We’d take this claim with a huge side of salt, not least because Weinbach claims “this is an unsubstantiated rumor I've heard from like 2 people” but it’s certainly possible, as while Google doesn’t usually launch phones in March, there’s been nothing ‘usual’ about what it’s done with the Pixel range this year.

This is the biggest rumor I've heard in ages, and I mean this is an unsubstantiated rumor I've heard from like 2 people so absolutely don't believe it, but apparently there's a true flagship Pixel coming out in like March 2021. Again, unsubstantiated rumor.October 29, 2020

There’s no information on what exactly this phone would be, but given that the Google Pixel 5 has only recently launched we’d say it’s more likely to be a version of that (perhaps a Pixel 5 XL or Pixel 5 Pro) than a Pixel 6, though of course it could be the start of an entirely new line.

Launching another Google Pixel 5 model months after the original one might itself seem odd, but don’t forget that the Pixel 4a 5G was announced a while after the Pixel 4a, and the Pixel 4a itself came long after the Pixel 4, so Google has past form in this area.

It could make sense for Google to have a flagship on the way too. With Google’s current phones all merging together a little bit a true flagship could stand out among them, and it is odd that we haven’t had one this year.

On the other hand, this is the first we’ve heard of an upcoming Pixel flagship, so we’re not at all convinced just yet. If one really is on the way we’d expect plenty more leaks and rumors soon, so stay tuned for updates.