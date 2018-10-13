A broadband deal for £13.99 a month? Yes, you are reading that correctly

We swooned when the Post Office reduced its internet price down to £15.90 a month. We grinned when BT brought its fibre bills back down to less than £30. But our jaws pretty much hit the floor when we caught wind of a £13.99 per month broadband deal from Onestream.

Easily the cheapest way you can get home broadband in the UK right now, you'll pay £13.99 per month and a mere tenner upfront for 11Mb average speeds for the next 12 months. That includes absolutely unlimited usage and the (rather unfortunately branded) 'super dooper' router.

As you might expect, Onestream can only offer this super cheap broadband only deal for a limited time - but we don't yet know when it will come to an end. So make sure that you snap it up quickly if you just can't resist that price - frankly, we wouldn't blame you.

Onestream's super cheap broadband deal

Onestream Flow Unlimited Broadband | 12 month contract | 11Mb average speed | Line rental inc. | FREE activation | £9.99 delivery | £13.99 per month

Broadband deals don't come any cheaper than these Onestream bills, full stop. So if you simply want low-priced internet with line rental included in the monthly bills, Onestream is here to help. It will cost you £13.99 for the first year of the contract, and then £24.99 thereafter if you want to stay with the provider.

