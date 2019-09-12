A 13,000mAh monster: The phone with the world’s largest battery isn’t actually that expensive

But the BV9100 is rugged and waterproof

Going after the title of the phone with the biggest battery can be fraught with dangers; ask the guys at Energizer with the Power Max P18K Pop, an 18Ah behemoth. It received a lot of interest but almost no commitment to buy for a number of reasons including a 22mm thickness.

However this hasn’t discouraged other device makers from pursuing that lofty goal, the latest being the the Blackview BV9100, which features the biggest battery we’ve seen for a while.

At 13Ah, it's about four times the capacity of the Apple iPhone 11, with only the 13Ah unit found in the Ulefone Power 5S with a 13Ah battery as well.

Charged

Inside, there’s a Mediatek Helio P35 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB onboard storage, three 16-megapixel camera (from Sony and Samsung) plus Android 9.0 Pie.

Like the Ulefone Power 5S, the BV9100 can be used as a powerbank for other devices and comes with an IP68 rating which means that - as a rugged smartphone - it can take more than a few knocks and is waterproof. 

The BV9100 features a 30W charger, one of the most powerful ones on the market; Blackview claims that it can charge the device in less than three hours.

However the former is cheaper ($220 vs $230), has four cameras and wireless charging, and you can snap up the BV9100 from Blackview's website now.

