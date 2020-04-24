7 new TV shows and movies to watch on Netflix, HBO and more this weekend

Wherever you're reading this right now, the chances are you're going to spend most of the next few days indoors. Thankfully, streaming services will have you covered over the weekend, with new movies and TV shows dropping to help you kill the time.

Netflix, as ever, has so much stuff in any given week that you'll struggle to get through it all. Soon, too, US viewers will have even more options to choose from, with HBO Max launching in late May.

Below, then, check out our highlights of what to stream this weekend, including what's new on Netflix, HBO, Showtime and more. Pick out a couple of things, add them to your watch list and drop us an email if any of them turned out to be completely terrible.

After Life season 2 (Netflix)

The second season of Ricky Gervais' tragedy-infused comedy-drama has arrived on Netflix. You probably already know whether a TV show released in 2020 that stars Gervais is the sort of thing you're likely to enjoy. Here, the comedian and writer plays a local newspaper journalist, wounded with grief over the death of his wife. In this new set of episodes, he tries harder to connect with people in his community, hopefully generating a few laughs along the way. After Life is full of familiar British comedy faces, like Extras' Ashley Jensen and Penelope Wilton.

Now streaming on Netflix. Here's how to watch After Life season 2.

Extraction (Netflix)

This new action movie stars Chris Hemsworth as Tyler Rake (sigh), a mercenary hired to rescue the son of a big-time criminal. We've not seen Extraction yet, but it is produced by Avengers directors Joe and Anthony Russo, and what better things do you have to do this week than watch Thor gun down a load of dudes that may or may not deserve it?

Now streaming on Netflix

Middleditch & Schwartz (Netflix)

Technically this dropped earlier this week, but if you need a few laughs on Netflix this weekend, this is a great place to start.

You no doubt know comedians Ben Schwartz (Parks and Recreation) and Thomas Middleditch (Silicon Valley) from two of the best sitcoms of the modern age, and this trio of Netflix comedy specials brings them together for some totally improvised comedy. Each of the three parts here are themed, with the specials named Dream Job, Law School Magic and Parking Lot Wedding, which gives you an idea of what they're about. If you like the actors' other work, consider giving this a try, and check out our list of best Netflix comedy specials if you need more comedy this weekend.

Now streaming on Netflix

The Last Kingdom season 4 (Netflix)

After the BBC produced the first two series of this Saxon-based historical drama, adapted from the work of Sharpe writer Bernard Cornwell, Netflix snapped up the rights to continue it. Featuring a significantly sized ensemble cast, it's been well over a year since season 3 of The Last Kingdom came to Netflix. Dads worldwide will no doubt be relieved to have 10 more episodes of big-budget swords-and-shields action to binge.

Streaming on Netflix from 26 April

Bad Education (HBO)

Based on the 2004 embezzlement scandal which saw millions stolen from a school district in New York, Hugh Jackman and Alison Janney co-star in this new HBO movie, Bad Education, which explores how a student journalist helped to uncover the whole thing. (Vanity Fair has an excellent feature about the true story behind it, if you're interested in the events depicted by the movie too.)

US HBO subscribers can watch Bad Education from April 25. Since Sky Atlantic has an exclusive output deal with HBO, we expect to see it on there later this year.

Streaming on HBO Now and HBO Go from April 25

Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Showtime)

Airing this Sunday on Showtime but available now to stream, City of Angels is the long-awaited follow-up to the original Eva Green-starring Penny Dreadful, which suddenly concluded without any prior notice in 2016, shocking fans at the time. This series is again created by screenwriter John Logan (The Aviator, Hugo), but now the horror-fantasy weirdness has shifted to 1930s Hollywood, starring Natalie Dormer as a shape-shifting demon. City of Angels doesn't appear to require any previous knowledge of the series, but you will need to be subscribed to Showtime to watch it.

UK viewers will have to wait until July to see City of Angels when it premieres on Sky Atlantic and Now TV.

Episode one is now streaming on Showtime

Gangs of London (Sky/Now TV)

Created by The Raid director Gareth Evans, Gangs of London is one of Sky's biggest budget dramas yet. It stars Peaky Blinders' Joe Cole as the privileged son of a murdered gangster boss who has to take over the family business, and fend off violent competition from all comers. All nine episodes are available to stream on Sky and Now TV right now.

US viewers will have to wait a little longer for this one. Cinemax co-produced the series, but hasn't announced an air date yet.

Streaming on Sky and Now TV now, Cinemax TBA