7 new movies and TV shows on Netflix, Amazon Prime, HBO Max and more this weekend

Another week, another slew of new streaming arrivals. As with most round-ups we publish every Friday, the latest crop sees a noteworthy mix of movies and TV shows headlined by a big-budget studio adventure.

This weekend, it’s James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad leading the charge, which arrives on HBO Max to throw everything you thought you knew about comic book movies out the window (unless you’re already well-versed in bipedal sharks shouting “nom nom” at every opportunity).

Elsewhere, there’s a TV return for Joseph Gordon-Levitt on Apple TV Plus , an autobiography of Val Kilmer 40 years in the making on Amazon Prime Video and a Netflix cooking show hosted by… Paris Hilton?

Below, we've collated seven of the biggest movies and TV shows available to stream over the next few days.

The Suicide Squad (HBO Max)

Now showing in theatres and streaming on HBO Max for 30 days, James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad mixes up the well-trodden superhero formula with a stylish and chaotic take on some of DC’s wackiest characters.

A sequel-but-not-sequel to David Ayer’s 2016 movie , Gunn’s new-look Task Force X throws together the familiar faces of Harley Quinn, Rick Flag and Captain Boomerang with the likes of Bloodsport and King Shark to take down the impossibly huge, telepathic starfish, Starro.

If that sounds bonkers, that’s because it is, but the movie has been near-universally praised for its no-holds-barred attitude and for (largely) righting the wrongs of its predecessor.

It won’t be to everyone’s tastes, but in our book , The Suicide Squad is worth a watch.

Now available to stream on for 30 days HBO Max in the US

Mr. Corman (Apple TV Plus)

Created, directed by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt in his first major TV role since 2001, Mr. Corman follows a failed musician-turned-fifth grade teacher struggling to find meaning in his life.

It marks yet another comedy-drama series commissioned by Apple TV Plus for 2021 (arriving before The Shrink Next Door in November), and judging by our review of the show , is a fantastic return to form for Levitt and a relatable helping of TV escapism. Debra Winger, Juno Temple and Hugo Weaving also star, with the latter stealing his scenes in typical fashion.

Three of Mr. Corman’s 10 episodes are available to stream today, with the rest arriving in weekly installments.

Now available to stream on Apple TV Plus

Val (Amazon Prime Video US)

It’s been a crazy old life for Val Kilmer. From starring in blockbusters like Top Gun, Batman Forever and Heat to battling throat cancer in his fifties, the American actor’s journey to stardom has been one of many ups and downs.

As it turns out, he filmed all 40 years of it. Edited down to just 109 minutes, Val sees Kilmer tell the story of his “magical life” through decades worth of video footage, which arrives on Amazon Prime Video this weekend after a brief theatrical run in the US. Annoyingly, it doesn't appear to have released on Prime Video UK – just the US.

Expect behind-the-scenes hijinks, unexpected appearances and a fair few tears.

Now available to stream on Amazon Prime Video US

Cooking with Paris (Netflix)

For some reason, Netflix decided to commission a show which sees Paris Hilton cook for her famous friends. We say ‘cook’, but the term is best applied loosely here.

In Cooking with Paris, the sequined socialite basically goes food shopping, invites a celebrity over for dinner (like Kim Kardashian) and attempts to create an edible meal. Apparently, this might prove enjoyable TV for some.

In fairness, it’s been described as “a glorious glimpse into a life lived entirely without common sense” – so maybe there is some fun to be had here?

Now available to stream on Netflix

Vivo (Netflix)

Perhaps the more intellectually-stimulating of this week’s Netflix offerings is Vivo, a Sony-produced original animated musical led by the voices of Lin-Manuel Miranda and Gloria Estefan.

It follows the colorful journey of a kinkajou, Vivo, who travels from Cuba to Miami to deliver a love song to an old friend. With shades of Miranda’s own In the Heights and Pixar’s Coco, this one is definitely for those who value soundtrack over storytelling, and looks to be a vibrant adventure for audiences young and old.

Now available to stream on Netflix

Short Circuit season 2 (Disney Plus)

Joining Vivo in this week’s roster of animated adventures is Short Circuit, Disney’s under-the-radar anthology of short films which returns for a second season.

Basically, it’s Love, Death and Robots without all the love, death and robots, instead showcasing the work of the studio’s experimental animators, who all employ different visual styles to tell their own quirky stories.

Interestingly, anyone within Disney can pitch an idea and potentially be selected to create their own short for the series, so there’s definitely an abundance of creativity to be found here.

Now available to stream on Disney Plus

Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami (Netflix)

Of course, it wouldn’t be the weekend without the arrival of a new Netflix documentary, and Cocaine Cowboys: The Kings Of Miami delivers all the true-crime drama we’ve come to expect from the streamer’s now-customary exposés.

This one chronicles the rise of Miami drug kingpins Sal Magluta and Willy Falcon, who would become two of the most prolific cocaine dealers in US history.

Expect jealousy and jet-skis from this six-episode series, which seems like good prep for the upcoming season of Narcos: Mexico.

Now available to stream on Netflix