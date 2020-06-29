6 new shows and movies on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime this week

Wondering what to stream this week? The answer is: Hamilton. The latest big Disney Plus release isn't the only thing you can watch this week on streaming services, but it's easily the most anticipated streaming event of the year so far. For millions of people, it'll be an amazing chance to watch a show that's dominated the world of musical theater for the past five years.

Elsewhere this week, Netflix somehow still has a whole load of new originals ready to go, including a romcom and several new TV shows, while Amazon Prime rolls out the follow-up season to last year's movie-to-TV-series adaptation Hanna.

Here's what you can stream this week on Netflix, Disney Plus and Amazon Prime Video.

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

Easily the biggest event of the week in the world of streaming (and maybe the entire year), this 2016 original cast recording of the musical Hamilton comes to Disney Plus on Friday, July 3. It's the life story of US Founding Father and key economic figure Alexander Hamilton, and it's the biggest stage phenomenon of the past decade or so. This movie version is 160 minutes long, and you might want to watch it on the biggest TV possible to get the full effect. Get ready to have these songs in your head for months.

Hamilton is streaming on Disney Plus from 3 July. How to watch Hamilton online

Hanna season 2 (Amazon Prime)

The Amazon Prime series based on the movie of the same name returns this week. Hanna is about a young woman who's been imbued with superhero-like abilities. In season 2, Hanna (Esme Creed-Miles) heads to the Meadows, a secret facility disguised as a school where girls like her are created by a mysterious organization. Her goal now is to take the Meadows out from the inside. Eight new episodes are dropping this week.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 3 July

Warrior Nun (Netflix)

Based on a cult '90s comic book called Warrior Nun Areala, this Buffy-looking show is about a young woman who wakes up in a morgue with supernatural powers. She then joins a warrior nun clique called The Order of the Cruciform Sword, whose goal is to keep the world safe from any and all threats. Ludicrous premise aside, expect a mix of action and teen romance. If nothing else, Warrior Nun has an excellent tagline: "F*cks given? Nun."

Streaming on Netflix from July 2

Unsolved Mysteries (Netflix)

Unsolved Mysteries is a classic American TV show about alleged 'paranormal' activity and other adjacent types of crimes involving murders and disappearances. Netflix has revived the show for what's actually the second time, with the previous incarnation airing just over a decade ago. This one, though, has a more international focus, and is produced by Stranger Things director Shawn Levy. Let's hope it's tastefully done, given the contentious subject matter.

Streaming on Netflix from July 1

Ju-On: Origins (Netflix)

You're probably familiar with the Ju-On horror franchise via the mostly bad The Grudge movies, the most recent of which came out in January of this year. This Netflix show is the first TV adaptation of the series, and it sees a paranormal investigator checking out a spooky old house where something awful happened to the mother and daughter who once lived there. Our advice to the protagonist: don't go in that house.

Streaming on Netflix from 3 July

Desperados (Netflix)

The name 'Desperados' probably doesn't make you think of a romantic comedy, but here we are. This is the latest of a seemingly infinite amount of original movies that Netflix stashed in its vault before the worldwide production shutdown happened.

The idea behind Desperados is wild: a woman meets her perfect man, and thinks she's being ghosted after they sleep together and he doesn't call her. As revenge, she sends him an incredibly angry email, intended to burn that bridge once and for all.

But, plot twist! It turns out he was in a car accident, and that's why he didn't message back. Along with her pals, she heads down to Mexico to delete the email off of his phone before he gets the chance to read it.

Desperados is... surprisingly complicated. The cast includes Nasim Pedrad, New Girl's Lamorne Morris and Robbie Amell.

Streaming on Netflix from July 3