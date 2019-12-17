30GB for £10 - Smarty Mobile just pulled out one of the best cheap SIM only deals ever

Taking the competition to the big names of mobile data, Smarty Mobile has been the underdog to keep your eye on for months now. And once again it has pulled out another praise-worthy offer, releasing one of the best cheap SIM only deals we've seen...well, ever.

There's a few aspects here that should catapult this SIMO to the top of your Christmas list, but the most obvious one is its price. Costing just £10 a month for 30GB for data, there is no other plan offering anywhere near this much data for that price.

Move past costs and data caps and you get to Smarty's USP - flexibility. All of its contracts operate on a 1-month rolling contract meaning you can simply stay for the month or stay on for years, depending on how long you need it.

Find out more about this deal below or see just how cheap it is by comparing it to the other best SIM only deals around. And if you need more data still, we have extra info on that, too.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

Mega SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 30GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £10 per month

Need a cheap SIM only deal? This is looking like the best option around right now. You're getting a massive 30GB of data for just £10. That makes this one of the best offers at this price we've ever seen and only gets better thanks to the flexible 1-month contracts.

Need more data with your SIM only deal?

Along with this 30GB data option, Smarty also released bargain 50GB and unlimited data plans to get your teeth into if you need a bit more internet usage each month. While both cost more than the one mentioned above, it could be a worthwhile venture for any big data streamers:

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Move past Smarty and the obvious other contender is Three. Right now, Three Mobile is offering an unlimited data plan for the price of just £18 a month.

Too expensive? Three also has a 8GB for £8 deal which may tempt you in. And if you're liking the sound of what Smarty has to offer, it has a range of other SIM only deals to choose from, all with that 1-month flexibility.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even console you got over the Black Friday and Christmas period.