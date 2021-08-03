200m sprint live stream: how to watch Olympics 2020 men's and women's races free from anywhere

The fastest men and women in the world will be back on the track for the 2020 Olympic 200m finals this week. After the thrills and spills of false starts and injuries in the 100m, will the longer distance bring the same excitement to your screens? Find out by reading on as we explain how to get a 200m sprint live stream and watch the Tokyo 2020 Olympics athletics online from anywhere - including where you can watch absolutely free of charge.

After the clean sweep of medals for Jamaica in the 100m from Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, the women have lived up to the Jamaican sprinting legacy that we expect from any Games. However, after Jackson failed to negotiate her way out of the heats, the Jamaicans won’t be taking the full set of medals the second time around.

Much like in the shorter distance, the retirement of a certain Mr Bolt has left a clear right of passage for a new Olympic gold medallist. With the Jamaicans rebuilding their male sprinting ranks, Yohan Blake is the only athlete from the nation who competed at Rio to line up for the 200m in Tokyo.

Reigning world champion Noah Lyles is the favourite to fill the Usain-shaped hole and take the gold medal back to the US for the first time since 2004. But as we have learnt from the false starts and unexpected champions in the 100m, anything can happen under the pressure of an Olympic games.

Will we see a double from Thompson-Herah and the US regain the Olympic gold after Bolt's reign? Keep reading to find out how to watch the 200m sprint and live stream the Tokyo 2020 Olympics from anywhere.

- Men's 200m heats: Tuesday, August 3 at 11.05am JST / 3.05am BST / 10.55pm ET (Mon)

- Men's 200m semi-finals: Tuesday August 3 at 8.50pm JST / 12.50pm BST / 7.50am ET

- Women's 200m final: Tuesday, August 3 at 9.50pm JST / 1.50pm BST / 8.50am ET

- Men's 200m final: Wednesday, August 4 at 9.55pm JST / 1.55pm BST / 8.55am ET

How to watch the Olympics 200m sprint: live stream Tokyo 2020 athletics in the US

You're looking at an early start to watch the 200m sprint in the US, with the women's final scheduled to start at 8.50am ET / 5.50am on Tuesday morning, and the men's final scheduled to start at 8.55am ET / 5.55am PT on Wednesday morning. The better news is that the 200m sprint is part of the FREE live action being streamed by NBC's dedicated streaming service Peacock. Our guide to watching Olympics 2020 on Peacock will explain more, but you can see its coverage on your computer, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TVs and Amazon Fire TV Sticks. Watch the Olympics 200m sprint without cable If you're at work or don't fancy the early start, you can catch up at primetime on NBC. And if you don't have the channel on cable, fear not. Great value over-the-top streaming service Sling TV could be the answer. It offers NBC in select markets, as part of its $35 a month Blue package - which also include NBCSN and the USA Network. And it usually has a really good deal on, like your first month for only $10 at the time of writing. Alternatively, you may want to look at something like FuboTV. It carries loads more channels and is available to try with a free 7-day trial, but the monthly cost is higher, starting at $64.99. And if you're abroad right now, don't forget that you can still tune in like you at home with the help of a good VPN. We explain in more detail below.

Who has a free Olympics 200m sprint live stream?

The Olympics is such a huge event that so many broadcasters cover, so you can pretty much guarantee you'll be able to find a live stream somewhere.

Those living in Australia have the benefit of the Channel 7's free-to-air coverage for example, which can be live streamed on 7Plus.

In the UK, plenty of Olympics action is being shown for free on the BBC and BBC iPlayer, and it's confirmed that it will be showing both 200m sprint finals live.

How to watch a 200m sprint live stream in the UK

The women's 200m sprint final is set to begin at 1.50pm BST on Tuesday afternoon, and the men's 200m sprint final is on Wednesday afternoon around the same time. Both are being shown on BBC One and on the BBC iPlayer streaming service in the UK, which means the 200m sprint action is completely FREE to watch. And the great thing about the iPlayer is the sheer amount of devices you can watch on. In addition to iOS and Android mobiles, the app is available on most smart TVs, games consoles and streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Roku, the list goes on! If you're already a subscriber, Discovery+ and Eurosport are also showing the 200m sprint. Each one costs £6.99 per month or a bargain £29.99 for a whole year. And if you want to see just how comprehensive the coverage is (spoiler alert: very!) then there's also a three-day free trial you can take advantage of. If you’re out of the UK for the 2020 Olympic Games, make sure you install a VPN so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere - whether that's on the BBC, Discovery+ or Eurosport.

How to watch Olympics 200m sprint: live stream Tokyo 2020 in Canada

Anyone in Canada can tune in through CBC Sports, but prepare for an early start, with the women's 200m sprint final set for 8.50am ET / 5.50am PT on Tuesday morning, and the men's scheduled for the Wednesday morning just five minutes later. Both are being shown through the channel's standalone streaming service, and better still, CBC Gem offers a 1-month FREE trial. After that, a subscription costs CA$4.99 per month. In fact, if you're really lucky, this one may even end up being shown completely free on the CBC website and across its apps for iOS, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, select Smart TVs and Amazon Fire TV Stick. So double-check there before you sign up to anything. Sportsnet and TSN are also offering plenty of Olympics coverage, but at the time of writing it isn't totally clear if either of them will be showing the 100m sprint. Want to watch your coverage from abroad? Then don't forget that using a VPN is a great way to watch coverage overseas.

How to watch 200m sprint: live stream Olympics 2020 for FREE in Australia