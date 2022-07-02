13 new movies and TV shows coming to Netflix, Disney Plus and more in July 2022

Audio player loading…

Happy summer (sorry, southern hemisphere-dwellers), gang! The warmest season of the year may have finally arrived north of the equator, but the world's biggest streamers aren't about to rest on their laurels.

Movie and TV aficionados might think that offerings from Netflix, Disney Plus, and company would dry up during the summer months. Not so – if anything, they're gearing up to deliver fresh and exciting content for their subscriber bases to enjoy.

So, what's on offer this month? From new Netflix movies to Prime Video shows, and older films and TV series making their way onto the likes of HBO Max, there's plenty for viewers to catch over the next 31 days. UK fans can even treat themselves to numerous films and shows on Paramount Plus, what with the streamer finally launching on British shores.

Of course, there's plenty more content that we could have included in this list. However, we've opted for 13 specific choices that are sure to be the biggest movies and TV series of the month. Regardless of your tastes, you'll find something worth watching in this guide.

Here, then, are 13 new movies and TV shows to catch on the world's most popular streaming platforms in July 2022.

Last Night in Soho (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Friday, July 1

After its initial theatrical release in October 2021, Edgar Wright's latest feature makes its streaming debut on HBO Max.

The psychological thriller stars Thomasin McKenzie as Ellie Turner, a budding fashion designer who begins to have vivid dreams of living in the 1960s, where she meets an aspiring singer called Sandie (Anya Taylor-Joy). However, things slowly begin to unravel for Ellie and Sandie – the former finding that her life suddenly becomes entwined with the latter, whose ill-fated relationship with a club manager called Jack (former Doctor Who star Matt Smith) becomes an enticing mystery for Ellie to solve.

Last Night in Soho received largely positive reviews upon release, though critics suggested that its plot lost its way in the third act. TechRadar interviewed Wright about the movie around its original release, with Wright describing it as a film that explores the "danger of romanticizing the past". Definitely one to catch if you're a fan of his other works.

The Terminal List (Prime Video)

When to watch it: Friday, July 1

From one thriller to another now. Starring Marvel movie actor Chris Pratt, The Terminal List is Prime Video's latest action-thriller – and one Amazon hopes can replicate the success of another Prime Video original series in Reacher.

Based on the best-selling novel by Jack Carr, The Terminal List tells the tale of James Reece (Pratt), a former Navy SEAL suffering from PTSD and guilt after his entire platoon is wiped out after an ambush on a covert mission – an event that leads Reece to question his role in the fateful operation.

However, when new evidence emerges about the roles of other key US government personnel during the assignment, Reece realizes that his PTSD and scattershot memories are the result of forces working against him. There's only one man, then, who can get to the bottom of this mystery and finally lay his demons to rest – and that man is Reece himself.

Critics haven't exactly been kind about The Terminal List, with many labeling it as a by-the-numbers series devoid of captivating thrills. See whether you agree with those reviews when the show arrives.

The Sea Beast (Netflix)

When to watch it: Friday, July 8

Looking for a film to entertain the kids over the summer holidays? Netflix's The Sea Beast may be the movie for them.

Featuring an all-star cast including The Boys' Karl Urban and Foundation's Jared Harris, The Sea Beast follows famed sea monster hunter Jacob Holland (Urban) on one particular adventure where he's saddled with an unexpected ally – a stowaway girl called Maisie (Zaris-Angel Hator). Along with the rest of Holland's seafaring crew, the duo set off on a swashbuckling journey into uncharted waters in search of new mythical beasts. For Holland, though, the adventure will prove to be far more eye-opening than he initially imagines, with the exuberant Maisie showing him that there's more to life than hunting so-called terrifying monsters from the deep.

Oscar-winning filmmaker Chris Williams (Big Hero Six, Moana) helms the animated project, which received a limited theatrical release in late June. It lands on Netflix on July 8 and, with critics hailing its balance of humor, action, and heart, it's one the whole family will want to tune in to.

How to Change Your Mind (Netflix)

When to watch it: Wednesday, July 12

Netflix's TV show offerings are pretty lean for July, but the streaming giant more than makes up for it with a number of enticing documentary series instead.

The pick of the bunch is How to Change Your Mind, a four-episode series developed by Academy Award winner Alex Gibney and New York Times bestselling author Michael Pollan. The documentary follows Pollan's journey as he learns about four different mind-altering substances – LSD, mescaline, MDMA, and psilocybin. Pollan's examination of the quartet will see him explore the history behind each one, their medicinal properties (especially for those who suffer from mental health issues), and whether society is ready to change its cultural perceptions of psychadelics.

Netflix has produced plenty of top-tier documentaries over the past few years. Expect How to Change Your Mind to be the latest addition to its increasingly long list of quality non-fiction projects.

Resident Evil (Netflix)

When to watch it: Friday, July 14

Netflix's TV adaptation of Capcom's iconic survival horror video game series arrives on the streaming service this month. And, while Resident Evil fans may have their reservations about another live-action interpretation of the games, it's still likely to attract viewers when it lands on July 14.

Set in the year 2036, Netflix's Resident Evil series sees Jade Wesker (Ella Balinska) searching for her sister Billie (Siena Agudong) in New Raccoon City amid – yes, you guessed it – another global zombie outbreak. 14 years previously, a mysterious new drug called Joy was released to the world by the sinister Umbrella Corporation – something the duo's father Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) had a major hand in – that led to this new apocalyptic event. Clearly, this family and biochemical company have a lot to answer for.

Netflix's Resident Evil is both billed as a reboot of Capcom's game series and a total reinvention of the franchise itself. Add in its exploration of two time periods – 2036, i.e. 'present day' in the show, and 2022, when the outbreak begins – and it may wind up confusing established fans and newcomers alike. Regardless, its teaser trailers make it seem like it's worth watching. Hopefully, Netflix's adaptation won't be the latest in a long line of less-than-stellar interpretations of Resident Evil's source material.

Flee (Disney Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, July 15

This is another film that was originally released in 2021, but one that explores heartbreaking and resonant themes of our times.

Written and directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, Flee is a Danish adult-oriented animated documentary flick that follows the story of a man – under the alias Amin Nawabi – who shares his memories, thoughts, and feelings of fleeing his country for the first time. Star Wars: Rogue One and The Sound of Metal star Riz Ahmed, as well as Game of Thrones' Nikolaj Coster-Waldau are among the film's executive producers. The duo also narrate the movie's English language dubbed version.

Flee may not be your typical Disney Plus movie, but it's harrowing and moving depiction of the refugee experience, one showcased via the animation medium, makes it a film you simply can't afford to miss. There's a reason why Flee was met with critical acclaim late last year, plus numerous gongs on the 2022 awards circuit. With the global refugee crisis becoming even more prevalent in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war, Flee is an eye-opening and emotional reminder that we should treat people with humanity, respect, and care regardless of where they're from.

Don't Make Me Go (Prime Video)

When to stream it: Friday, July 15

John Cho's last streaming project – Netflix's Cowboy Bebop – may not have been the stellar hit many hoped it would be, but the Star Trek actor's new Prime Video movie should fare much better.

Don't Make Me Go sees Cho play Max Park, a single father who's diagnosed with a terminal disease. Desperate to spend as much time with his daughter, Wally (Mia Isaac), as possible before his death, Max takes a reluctant Wally on a cross-country road trip to find her estranged mother – and teach her as many life lessons as he can along the way.

The film premiered at Tribeca Film Festival in June and earned rave reviews from critics for its simultaneously heart-wrenching and joyful plot. Attendees also hailed Cho and Isaac's powerful and commanding performances as the film's leads, with the pair's on-screen chemistry praised as being as authentic as it comes. If you plan on watching this one later this month, we suggest you bring a box (or three) of tissues for when the inevitable tears roll down your cheeks.

Rap Sh!t (HBO Max)

When to stream it: Thursday, July 21

Music-based comedies are becoming an increasingly regular feature on streaming platforms, so it's no surprise to see HBO Max get in on the action with a brand-new show called Rap Sh!t.

Created by Insecure's Issa Rae, Rap Sh!t follows the exploits of two estranged high school friends – Shawna (Betty's Aida Osman) and Mia (real-life hip-hop artist KaMillion) – who reunite to form a rap group. The Harder They Fall's RJ Cyler and Cursed's Devon Terrell are among its supporting cast.

It sounds simple enough as a premise but, with the likes of Rae and Master of None's Dave Becky attached to the project, you know it'll be a good watch. The HBO Max series will premiere on July 21 with two episodes. Subsequent installments will arrive weekly after that point until the season 1 finale arrives on September 1.

The Gray Man (Netflix)

When to watch it: Friday, July 22

Arguably the biggest streaming movie of the summer, The Gray Man could be the latest Netflix movie to break all kinds of records for the streaming giant.

The Gray Man stars Ryan Gosling as Court Gentry (aka Sierra Six), a CIA operative who is forced to go on the run after he accidentally uncovers numerous dark secrets within the agency itself. Pursued by the violent but wisecracking Lloyd Hansen (Lightyear and former Captain America star Chris Evans), a former CIA agent, across the globe, Gosling's Gentry must utilize all of his skills and wits – not to mention maintain his trust in key allies including Dani Miranda (Knives Out and No Time to Die star Ana de Armas) – as he fights for his survival.

Helmed by former Marvel movie directors the Russo brothers, The Gray Man is set to be a gripping, action-packed espionage thriller that every Netflix fan will want to stream. It's getting a limited theatrical release on July 15 before it launches on Netflix a week later.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (HBO Max)

When to watch it: Thursday, July 28

Are you a big fan of the three previous instalments in the Pretty Little Liars franchise? If you are, the latest entry in the series – the first of its kind to debut on a streaming platform – arrives on HBO Max at the end of the month.

Billed as a teen mystery drama, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin sees a new group of unfortunate teenage girls pursued by the villainous masked killer known as 'A'. 20 years earlier, a series of terrible events ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now 'A', the likely criminal behind those acts, has returned, and he's ready to torment Tabby (Lethal Weapon's Chandler Kinney), Imogen (Once Upon a Time's Bailee Madison) and company as they're made to pay for theirs and their parents' sins.

The 10-episode series comes from Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, the creative mind behind Riverdale and The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. Expect plenty of teen melodrama, bloody action, and tense and suspenseful moments throughout.

Original Sin arrives with a three-episode premiere on July 28, with another two-episode batches arriving on August 4 and 11 respectively. The final three entries will land on August 18.

The Resort (Peacock)

When to stream it: Thursday, July 28

It's rare for us to include a Peacock movie or show in our monthly round-up list, but The Resort sounds like it'll be worth checking out later this month.

Written and produced by Palm Springs' Andy Siara, The Resort is positioned as a dark comedy thriller in much the same vein as HBO's The White Lotus and Apple TV Plus' The Afterparty. The show stars William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad) and Cristin Milioti (Palm Springs, Made for Love) as Noah and Emma, a couple celebrating 10 years of being married by taking a much-needed vacation to Yucatan in Mexico.

While there, though, the pair become embroiled in solving one of the Mayan Riviera's unsolved mysteries, which occurred 15 years before Noah and Emma's arrival. Unsurprisingly, there'll be twists and turns aplenty across this multi-episode, coming-of-age love story.

Nick Offerman (Parks and Recreation, Pam and Tommy), Luis Gerardo Méndez (Narcos: Mexico), and Skyler Gisondo (Licorice Pizza, The Righteous Gemstones) are among the show's strong supporting cast. The first three episodes will drop on launch day, with subsequent entries releasing weekly after that.

Surface (Apple TV Plus)

When to watch it: Friday, July 29

It seems the psychological thriller genre is flavor of the month for July, with Apple releasing another similarly placed TV show on its streaming platform before the month is out.

Surface stars Loki's Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Sophie, a woman who experiences extreme memory loss after she suffered a traumatic head injury. Initially believing that her physical and mental injuries are the result of a failed suicide attempt, it isn't long before Sophie realizes that there's more to the life-altering event than meets the eye. Determined to uncover the truth, Sophie embarks on a quest to put the pieces of her life back together – but what she finds may not be to her liking. Which of her family and friends can she trust to tell her what really happened? And, more importantly, can she even trust herself, given the version of events she's concocted in her mind?

The Apple TV Plus series comes from High Fidelity's Veronica West, while numerous episodes have been directed by I May Destroy You's Emmy Award winner Sam Miller. The Haunting of Hill House's Olivia Jackson-Cohen, If Beale Street Could Talk's Stephan James, and Secret & Lies' Marianne Jean-Baptiste are just some of the show's supporting cast members.

Scream (Paramount Plus)

When to stream it: Friday, July 29

Fresh from its critically-acclaimed theatrical run at the start of 2022, Scream – that's Scream 5, if you're interested – finally arrives on a streaming platform before July ends. That service just so happens to be Paramount Plus (unsurprisingly, Paramount Pictures produced the film) and it'll be available to stream in the UK, what with Paramount Plus launching in the latter territory in late June. The film is already available to watch on the streamer in the US, with Scream 5 landing in North America on March 8.

Picking up events after the last installment in the slasher film series – 2011's Scream 4 – the franchise's latest entry sees a new killer don the iconic Ghostface mask and begin terrorizing the town of Woodsboro once more. It's up to franchise newcomers including Melissa Barrera's Sam, Jack Quaid's Richie, and Jenna Ortega's Tara to join forces with the series' previous heroes – Courteney Cox's Gale, Neve Campbell's Sidney, and David Arquette's Dewey – to thwart this new Ghostface.

Given Scream 5's unexpected success in January, you won't be shocked to hear that a sequel is already in the works, with filming set to begin this summer ahead of a 2023 release. There's no better time, then, to immerse yourself in the world of Scream and this fantastic film in general.