128GB iPhone XR deal: Cyber Monday price is better value than the smaller memory model

iPhone XR deals have been one of the unbridled success stories of the 2018 Black Friday weekend. We hadn't expected big data contracts to start coming in under the £900 mark over two years (not without huge upfront spends), and yet the wildly popular £36 per month 100GB tariffs did exactly that.

But Cyber Monday has yet another treat in store on Apple's newest smartphone, especially if you're somebody who likes to use their mobile as a receptacle for photos, songs and videos. You see, the 128GB model has had a massive price cut as well.

Bear in mind that the RRP of this phone is £799 when we say that you can get it from Buymobiles.net for £36 per month without paying a penny upfront. That means you'll pay a total of £864 over the next two years, making the monthly cost of your 100GB Vodafone tariff an effective £2.70 per month!

More on this iPhone XR deal for Cyber Monday 2018:

128GB iPhone XR deal from Buymobiles | Vodafone | FREE upfront | 100GB data | Unlimited minutes and texts | £36pm

There's nothing on which this fantastic iPhone XR deal doesn't deliver. There's a 128GB storage on the memory card, 100GB of data to play with and you don't even have to pay a thing upfront to get it. A great deal on a great phone. Total cost over 24 months is £864

View Deal

Only you will know if you really need all that memory. If 64GB is actually enough because your photos are in the cloud, favourite TV is on Netflix and you exclusively listen to Spotify then you can get the same deal but with £50 cashback on the smaller handset.

All of Cyber Monday's best iPhone XR deals:

The above iPhone XR deals are tremendous, and we don't see too much point looking elsewhere. But if you were looking for a different network (EE or O2, say) or just want more control over the upfront cost to monthly spend ratio, then our iPhone XR deals hub and price comparison below will be all you need.