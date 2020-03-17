100GB data for £15 - Smarty just launched one of the best SIM only deals...ever

Smarty has really taken on the role of underdog in the world of SIM only deals. Despite lacking the name recognition of EE, Three and more, it just keeps dominating with some fiercely cheap pricing.

And now, Smarty has taken one of its best plans, 50GB of data for £15 a month, and boosted it. Now you're getting a doubled 100GB of data for that price making it easily one of the best, if not the number 1, SIM plan around right now.

On top of the data cap and pricing, Smarty Mobile operates on 1-month rolling contracts meaning you can leave at any time if you find a better offer or want to take up a phone contract.

In fact, the only obvious contender to beat this plan is Three and its unlimited data offer, coming in at £18 a month. That means it will really just come down to whether or not you really need that unlimited cap.

Smarty Mobile's new SIM only deal:

SIM only plan from Smarty | 1 month rolling | 50GB 100GB data | Unlimited calls and texts | £15 per month

This is looking like both Smarty's best plan and one of the best SIM only deals we've ever seen, rivalling Three and its impressive unlimited data plans. For just £15 a month, you're getting a massive 100GB of data, plenty to get you through most tasks. And, you're on a 1-month rolling contract so you can leave at any time.View Deal

What other SIM only deals are available right now?

Move past Smarty and the obvious other contender is Three. Right now, Three Mobile is offering an unlimited data plan for the price of just £18 a month.

Too expensive? Three also has a 8GB for £8 deal which may tempt you in. And if you're liking the sound of what Smarty has to offer, it has a range of other SIM only deals to choose from, all with that 1-month flexibility.

Why go for Smarty Mobile?

It's a brand you may never have heard of and yet, it's a name giving the big retailers some serious competition - let us tell you why.

With an excellent mix of cheap SIM only deals and big data bargains, Smarty covers most of the market's needs. And, with its 1-month rolling contracts, you can stay for as long as you like, making this the perfect stop over option.

One final benefit? Smarty allows you to tether your devices to your phone meaning you can use up that 100GB of data across any laptop, tablet or even a console.