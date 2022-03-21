How to cheat at Wordle

Look, we get it, there are very good reasons why you might Wordle cheats. It could be that you’re in a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with a kidnapper who will only release your family dog if you can provide the correct Wordle answer in less than two guesses. You might have bet house washing up duties on who can solve today’s Wordle in fewer guesses. You might think that by breaking Wordle open with cheats you’ll break its hold on you. There’s no judgment here, just solutions.

If you’re on the fence about taking the darker Wordle path, consider trying the best starting words for Wordle or reading our guide on how to win Wordle every day , before going full cheater.

Wordle cheats

View Wordle in Incognito Mode

(Image credit: Google)

Switching to Incognito mode in your browser lets you work out the answer before entering any solutions in the version that tracks your guesses. This way you can use your main window for your ‘proper’ guesses (read: guesses you show your friends). Look, all we’d suggest is don’t make it too obvious, alright? Get a couple of misses in there and then, on the third try, you miraculously got the word right.

Incognito mode doesn’t just have to be for cheating. It can also be a way to up your number of guesses on a particularly troublesome day. Because there’s no cookie data saving your attempts, every time you go to the Wordle website it will be blank. So if you’re still none the wiser after five guesses but don’t want to reveal the solution, hit refresh and just keep going. It can be incredibly useful, especially if the word of the day is something like ‘tacit.’

Use a crossword solver

(Image credit: Crossword Solver)

This is a method if you want maintain the illusion that you’re not cheating. It’s like the equivalent of Wordle blood doping. Essentially, by using a Crossword Solver you’ll find a detailed list of suggestions for the day’s Wordle answer.

Make sure to set the letter count to five, and then enter the green letters that you do have and put them in the right positions. Hit enter and you’re presented with the possible solutions to today’s puzzle.

Look at the Wordle word list

If you’re actually looking to cheat, with no other way of gussy up what you’re doing then you’ll want to look at the Wordle source code. Hidden in the web page on the New York Times is every upcoming word that will appear as a Wordle solution. It’s also surprisingly easy to view.

Head to the Wordle home page and right-click anywhere on the page. Select inspect from the dropdown menu:

(Image credit: New York Times)

Select the Sources tab and click the three dots I con on the top right to bring up the search bar (or press CTRL + Shift + F). Enter today’s answer into the search box you should see some code snippets appear in the viewing window at the bottom of the inspect panel. Select the one with ‘/games/wordle/main’ in the address:

(Image credit: New York Times)

This opens the code in the debugger window. Click that, press CTRL + F, and type in today’s answer again. This will take you to the answer in the word list and from there you just need to read along to see what words are coming up in the coming days:

(Image credit: New York Times)

And there you have it, a variety of ways to cheat at Wordle - some that walk up to the line and another that straight up crosses into cheating territory.