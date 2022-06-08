Warriors vs Celtics live stream: how to watch NBA Finals Game 3 online – will Boston or Golden State take the lead?

TD Garden will be a wall of green and white noise as Boston hosts its first NBA Finals game in 12 years. Game 2 saw Draymond Green turn prime Dennis Rodman to help the Warriors pull level at 1-1, and it's clear that Golden State is willing to do whatever it takes to beat the Celtics. If that involves pulling Jaylen Brown’s shorts down, so be it. Read on as we explain how to get a Warriors vs Celtics live stream and watch the 2022 NBA Finals Game 3 online from wherever you are.
Dates: Thursday, June 2 - Sunday, June 19 (full schedule below)
Venues: Chase Center, San Francisco & TD Garden, Boston
US TV coverage: ABC/ESPN3 / Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)
Global live streams: Kayo Sports FREE trial (opens in new tab) (AU) / TSN/SNNow (CA) | Sky Sports (opens in new tab) (UK)
Watch anywhere: try the world's best VPN 100% risk-free (opens in new tab)
If the Celtics pulled off a Grade A impression of the Warriors in the first game of the series, the response was perfect. Steve Kerr's men blew Boston out of water in Game 2, and showed that they've got plenty of weight to throw around the court.
The Celtics have had no answer for Steph Curry so far, and if they don't put that right quickly they could come to regret it. The brutal truth is that, had it not been for Golden State's late collapse in the first game, they could easily have come into this with a 2-0 lead. And all the while, Klay Thompson and Jordan Poole have so much more to give.
Jayson Tatum and Brown started well but faded fast on Sunday, and the home crowd, no matter how raucous, have good reason to be nervous considering the Celtics patchy record at TD Garden this season.
It's been a brilliant NBA Finals series so far, and if things weren't personal before, they certainly are now. Read on for how to watch the Warriors vs Celtics live stream for Game 3 online and get the 2022 NBA Finals from wherever you are in the world this June.
2022 NBA Finals schedule and TV channels
All times are given in ET
- Game 1: Celtics 120 - Warriors 108
- Game 2: Celtics 88 - Warriors 107
- Warriors vs Celtics Game 3: Wednesday June 8, 9pm
- Warriors vs Celtics Game 4: Friday June 10, 9pm
- Celtics vs Warriors Game 5: Monday June 13, 9pm
- Warriors vs Celtics Game 6*: Thursday June 16, 9pm
- Celtics vs Warriors Game 7*: Sunday June 19, 8pm
(* = if required)
How to watch Warriors vs Celtics: live stream 2022 NBA Finals in the US without cable
Every single game of the 2022 NBA Finals is being shown on both ABC and ESPN 3. If you don't have either of those channels as part of your TV package, you can still watch the entire Warriors vs Celtics series without the commitment or expense of cable.
How to watch the NBA Finals without cable
Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN 3 in its Sling Orange package. It normally costs $35 per month but there's currently a $10 discount on your first month of Sling TV (opens in new tab).
A costlier alternative is to get a FuboTV plan (opens in new tab), which includes ABC, as well as more than 100 other top channels. Its standard plan costs $69.99 per month (opens in new tab).
How to watch 2022 NBA Finals without blackouts
Scroll down for all the ways you can watch the 2022 NBA Finals online in a number of countries around the world. But first, you should know that if you're abroad at any point during the Warriors vs Celtics series, you probably won't be able to watch the hoops like you normally would at home.
This is because of geo-blocking, a digital restriction that means certain streaming services are only accessible in the region they're based in.
When this is the case, the simplest and most reliable solution is to use the best VPN service to change your IP address to a difference location. This will generally let you tune in to your local coverage, just as you would from home, and means you don't have to trawl the sketchier corners of the internet for an illegal stream.
Use a VPN to watch NBA Finals online from anywhere
ExpressVPN - get the world's best VPN (opens in new tab)
We've put all the major VPNs (opens in new tab) through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they'll give you your money back without a quibble.
- Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days (opens in new tab)
How to watch 2022 NBA Finals in Australia for FREE
ESPN, available through Foxtel, has got basketball fans in Australia covered for the entirety of the 2022 NBA Finals, which you can also stream on your laptop or mobile using the Foxtel Go (opens in new tab) app.
Each game of the Warriors vs Celtics series is set to tip-off at either 11am or 10am AEST.
The NBA Finals are also being shown on the excellent sports streaming service Kayo Sports (opens in new tab), which is the ideal option for anyone who doesn't want to commit to a lengthy and pricey contract.
Kayo lets you stream on two devices with its $25 per month Basic plan, and on three devices with its $35 Premium plan. Both come with a FREE 14-day trial (opens in new tab).
Alternatively there's the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which is showing every remaining NBA game live, with a subscription starting at $39.99 after a 7-day FREE trial (opens in new tab).
Outside Australia? Don't forget, you can take your NBA coverage abroad with you as well. For those wanting to watch home coverage of sports from overseas, a good VPN (opens in new tab) is the solution.
How to watch 2022 NBA Finals: live stream Warriors vs Celtics in the UK
Basketball fans based in the UK can tune into the 2022 NBA Finals on Sky Sports (opens in new tab). The network will be showing every game from the Warriors vs Celtics series, but be warned that all of the action takes place very late at night. Each game from the Warriors vs Celtics series tips off at either 2am or 1am BST.
Subscribers also get to watch on the move using the Sky Go app (opens in new tab), which is available on nearly all modern phones, tablets, laptops, PCs and consoles.
If you don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract, consider the more flexible streaming option, Now (formerly Now TV).
Alternatively, fans might want to check out the NBA League Pass (opens in new tab), which starts at £14.99 after a 7-day free trial (opens in new tab), and gets you every remaining game of the 2022 NBA season.
How to watch Warriors vs Celtics in Canada
In Canada, the NBA Finals are split between Sportsnet and TSN, with TSN showing Games 1, 3, 4 and 7*, and Sportsnet broadcasting Games 2, 5 and 6* of the Warriors vs Celtics series.
If you don't have TSN on cable, you can subscribe to it on a streaming-only basis from $7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month.
If you don't have Sportsnet on cable, you can subscribe to standalone streaming service SN Now instead, with prices starting at $14.99 per month or $149.99 per year.