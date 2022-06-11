Tour de Suisse live stream 2022: how to watch every cycling stage online from anywhere

One of the last and most important stops on the road to you-know-what, the 85th edition of the Tour de Suisse offers a precious opportunity for the likes of Adam Yates, Geraint Thomas and Remco Evenepoel to put some miles on the clock and fine-tune their game plans ahead of their upcoming jaunt west of the Swiss border. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 Tour de Suisse live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online from anywhere. We also have info on this year's Tour de Suisse stage times below.

With views as breathtaking as the climbs, the Tour de Suisse leads the peloton on a merry chase into the Swiss Alps, where only the hardiest of mountain goats can truly shine.

This year's race begins with a circuit race in Küsnacht, with the route getting lumpier and bumpier through the week before a relatively flat Stage 4, which offers a short respite before a brutal Stage 6 that features the imposing Nufenen Pass and a summit finish on Moosalp.

There's another summit stage end to look forward to on Stage 7, which leads up to Malbun, with the race set to finish with a flat individual time trial in Vaduz, Liechtenstein. Picturesque won't even cover it.

Richard Carapaz may have opted against defending his title, but it's a quality field that also features Peter Sagan, Tom Pidcock and Jakob Fuglsang. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a 2022 Tour de Suisse live stream from anywhere.

2022 Tour de Suisse schedule and start times

Stage 1 - Sunday, June 12 at 12.50pm CEST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET

Stage 2 - Monday, June 13 at 12.10pm CEST / 11.10am BST / 6.10am ET

Stage 3 - Tuesday, June 14 at 12.50pm CEST / 11.50am BST / 6.50am ET

Stage 4 - Wednesday, June 15 at 12.40pm CEST / 11.40am BST / 6.40am ET

Stage 5 - Thursday, June 16 at 12.30pm CEST / 11.30am BST / 6.30am ET

Stage 6 - Friday, June 17 at 11.30am CEST / 10.30am BST / 5.30am ET

Stage 7 - Saturday, June 18 at 11am CEST / 10am BST / 5am ET

Stage 8 (ITT) - Sunday, June 19 at 1.07pm CEST / 12.07pm BST / 7.07am ET

How to watch a FREE Tour de Suisse live stream online

FREE Tour de Suisse coverage is available to a few lucky cycling fans.

Anyone in France can tune in to the race for free on L'Equipe TV (opens in new tab), and cycling fans in Switzerland can get the race on SRF (opens in new tab).

If you're from any of the countries listed above but you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing out on that free coverage - all you need to do is download a VPN to watch a free Tour de Suisse live stream (opens in new tab) and re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2022 from outside your country

If you're keen to watch the Tour de Suisse but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised by how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tour de Suisse live stream from anywhere

2022 Tour de Suisse live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans can watch the 2022 Tour de Suisse on Discovery+, Eurosport and GCN+ in the UK. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. A GCN+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £39.99 per year and offers ad-free live coverage of loads of cycling events throughout the year. The Tour de Suisse stage times are listed above, with most of the action taking place in the late mornings and afternoons. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2022: live stream cycling in the US

(opens in new tab) Cycling fans in the US can watch the Tour de Suisse live on FloBikes (opens in new tab). A subscription costs $150 per year, which works out at $12.50 per month. Stage times are listed above, but be warned that you're going to have to wake up pretty early to tune in, with all of the Tour de Suisse stages set to start before 7.30am ET / 4.30am PT. And if you're currently out of the US but still want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route (opens in new tab) set out above.

How to watch Tour de Suisse 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

(opens in new tab) FloBikes (opens in new tab) is also providing Tour de Suisse coverage in Australia, with all of the stages set to begin in the evenings, after 7pm AEST. The full Tour de Suisse stage times are listed above. A FloBikes subscription costs US$150 per year (roughly AU$210), which works out at US$12.50 per month (roughly AU$18). If you're not currently in Australia, you can download a VPN (opens in new tab) to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch 2022 Tour de Suisse: live stream cycling in Canada