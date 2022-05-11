Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online

It's win or bust for Spurs as they take on rivals Arsenal in Thursday's North London derby that looks set to be pivotal in the race for Champions League qualification. The Gunners come into his clash in the driving seat knowing that three points would secure their spot in European football's most prestigious tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season. Read on to find out how to watch an Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream and get the Premier League online, no matter where you are in the world.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream Date: Thursday, May 12 Kick-off time: 7.45pm BST / 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT / 12.15am IST / 4.45am AEST / 6.45am NZST Venue: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London US live stream: USA Network via Sling TV discount Watch from anywhere: Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free

A win for Antonio Conte's men would see Spurs claw themselves back to within a point behind Mikel Arteta's side ahead of the final two games of the season. It would then be a case of hoping that Arsenal slip up against either Newcastle or Everton, the latter of whom may well need a result against the Gunners to stay up on the final day of the season.

Spurs come into the game having frustrated title-chasing Liverpool in a hard-fought 1-1 draw at Anfield, while an Eddie Nketiah brace helped Arsenal to a laboured 2-1 win over relegation-threatened Leeds.

But momentum may not count for much in front of a packed house and the fire of one of the fiercest rivalries in the game. No team talks required. Follow our guide to get a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream and watch the Premier League online from anywhere.

More sport: see how to get a Premiership rugby live stream

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in the US without cable

NBC is the official US broadcaster for the 2021/22 Premier League season, and it shows every match across NBC, USA Network, CNBC and its streaming service Peacock. Tottenham vs Arsenal kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday afternoon, and is being shown exclusively on USA Network. If you don't have the channel on cable, streaming service Sling TV is reasonably priced and includes USA Network as part of its Sling Blue package. The usual cost is $35 a month, but you can currently get your first month of Sling TV for half price. If you subscribe to Sling or any other US streaming service and find yourself unable to access coverage because you're out of the country, remember the VPN solution outlined above - of the many options, we rate ExpressVPN as the best of the best.

Related: how to watch Peacock from outside the US

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into your local coverage of the game, you'll want a VPN. This'll help you circumvent the geo-blocking that will try to stop you watching a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in particular parts of the world.

They're a useful means of getting around this issue, are cheap, and easy to set up as well. Here's how it's done.

Use a VPN to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal from anywhere

ExpressVPN is the world's top VPN

We've put all of the major VPN services to the test and we rate ExpressVPN as the absolute best of the bunch. It's compatible with loads of devices including iOS, Android, Amazon Fire Stick, PlayStation, Apple TV and such, and we found it secure, speedy and simple-to-use. Another great perk is the fact that it comes with a 30-day money back guarantee and 3-months FREE, so you can see if it's right for you with no strings attached. - Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days Once you've downloaded the software, just follow the prompts to install it then select the location you want to relocate your IP address to - it really is that easy.

How to watch a Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream in the UK

Tottenham vs Arsenal is being shown exclusively on Sky Sports in the UK, via the network's Premier League and Main Event channels. Coverage starts at 7pm BST, ahead of a 7.45pm kick-off. Sky Sports subscribers can watch this game on the go on mobile devices via the Sky Go streaming service, which has dedicated apps for iOS, iPadOS and Android devices, along with Xbox and PlayStation consoles. If you want to sign up, you can check out our dedicated guide to Sky TV deals and packages for today's best prices. Don't fancy being locked in to a long, expensive contract? Consider the more flexible streaming option, Now, (formerly Now TV). Those outside the UK wanting to watch their Premier League coverage like they would at home can just pick up an ExpressVPN trial for 30 days and follow the instructions above to safely live stream the action.

Tottenham vs Arsenal live stream: how to watch Premier League online in Canada

Streaming service DAZN is the sole rights holder for live Premier League games in Canada and will be showing every single match, including Tottenham vs Arsenal, which kicks off at 2.45pm ET / 11.45am PT on Thursday afternoon. DAZN costs just $20 per month or there's an annual subscription for $150, which gets you all the games plus Champions League and Europa League action, huge boxing events, snooker, NFL, and much more. DAZN is a great option for anyone wanting to watch the Premier League from Canada. It's a slick service with comprehensive Premier League coverage and a range of handy apps for iOS and Android mobile devices as well as Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Apple TV, and most modern Smart TVs.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League game in Australia

Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Premier League fixture this season live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal in Australia. The game kicks off at 4.45am AEST on Friday morning, so brace yourself for an early start. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AUS$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs and watch the coverage from another country.

How to watch Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream in New Zealand

Streaming service Spark Sport has the rights to show the EPL in New Zealand again for the 2021/22 season. It also offers a 7-day free trial so you can watch Tottenham vs Arsenal at no extra cost. Kick-off is scheduled for 6.45am NZST on Friday morning. Once that free trial's expired, you'll get coverage of Premier League games this season for the reasonable price of $24.99 a month. You also get a bevvy of Black Caps and England cricket matches and NBA basketball action from the US. Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers. Spark Sport might not win any design awards any time soon, but it's good value, straightforward, and offers Premier League fans everything they need to watch the EPL without cable.

Tottenham vs Arsenal: live stream Premier League action online in India