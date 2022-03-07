Tirreno-Adriatico live stream 2022: how to watch UCI World Tour cycling from anywhere

The Tirreno-Adriatico, the second of the year's big Italian Classics, has once again attracted a glittering field of cyclists. Big names, such as Tadej Pogačar, Julian Alaphilippe, Caleb Ewan and Jonas Vingegaard, are all set to battle it out the Race of the Two Seas. Join us for a spin as we explain how to get a 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream and watch UCI WorldTour cycling online wherever you are right now.

Serving as the precursor for the prestigious La Classicissima the following week, this year's Tirreno-Adriatico sees something of a shake up for the 56-year-old race which cuts through the central Italian regions of Tuscany, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo and Le Marche on its way from Italy's west to east coasts.

For the first time since 2010, the final stage in San Benedetto del Tronto is not a time trial, while the prologue has been replaced with an individual affair against the clock in the town of Lido di Camaiore.

Last year's winner Tadej Pogačar is well-backed to repeat the feat and defend his title, with Jumbo-Visma duo Remco Evenepoel and Jonas Vingegaard Ridley tipped to provide the biggest challenge. Read on for everything you need to know to watch a Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from anywhere in the world today.

Can't-miss sport: how to watch a Premier League live stream

How to watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico live stream online

The great news is that you can watch a FREE Tirreno-Adriatico live stream in loads of countries.

Anyone in Italy can watch for free on RaiSport, cycling fans in Belgium can tune in for free on Sporza, and those in France can get the race on L'Equipe TV.

If you're a resident of Italy, Belgium or France and you're abroad right now, don't worry about missing the action - all you need to do is download a VPN to re-connect to your home streaming coverage.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2022 from outside your country

If you're desperate to watch every stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico but you're away from home and the coverage is geo-blocked, then you could always use a VPN to access it (assuming you're not breaching any broadcaster T&Cs, of course). You may be surprised how simple it is to do.

Use a VPN to get a Tirreno-Adriatico live stream from anywhere

2022 Tirreno-Adriatico live stream: how to watch cycling online in the UK

For UK residents, Eurosport Player has you covered for live Tirreno-Adriatico coverage. The streaming service is affordable, at just £6.99 a month or £39.99 for the year, and it's compatible with a wide array of devices and platforms. Another option is the GCN+ Race Pass, which also costs £39.99 for a year, but the caveat is that it's mobile-only. The racing begins at 12.30pm GMT each day. And remember, to watch your home coverage from abroad, you can always use a VPN, log back in to a server in your country and watch as if you were there.

How to watch Tirreno-Adriatico 2022: US cycling live stream details

US-based cycling fans can live stream the Tirreno-Adriatico with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. Its a pretty unforgiving schedule for cycling fans Stateside, with start times varying between 4.50am ET / 1.50am PT and 8am ET / 5am PT across the week. If you're currently out of the US but want to watch the race, then don't forget to explore the VPN route set out above.

How to watch the Tirreno-Adriatico 2022: live stream cycling in Australia

You can tune into the Tirreno-Adriatico Down Under with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs AU$65 annually. Stages begin no earlier than 8.50pm AEDT each evening. If you're not currently in Oz, you can download a VPN to tune into your home coverage of the race from anywhere.

How to watch the 2022 Tirreno-Adriatico: live stream cycling in Canada

You know the score by now. Canadians can also tune into the Tirreno-Adriatico live with a GCN+ Race Pass, which costs $8.99/month or $49.99 annually. As in the US, brace yourself for some very early mornings, with some of the stages starting as early as 4.50am ET / 1.50am PT. Not in Canada to catch that GCN+ stream? Well you know the answer by now... using a VPN is the way to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Tirreno-Adriatico 2022: schedule and start times