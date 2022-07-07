The World Games live stream 2022: how to watch online from anywhere

If you're not familiar with The World Games, it's best thought of as the Olympics' younger, slightly more eccentric sibling. It may be less famous but it's certainly not small. With more than 3,600 athletes from over 100 countries set to go for gold in 223 medal events, including finswimming, trampoline gymnastics and tug of war it's well worth viewing. Read on to find out how to watch a 2022 The World Games live stream from anywhere - including ways to watch The World Games absolutely FREE.

If it's a sport or a discipline that wasn't contested at Tokyo 2020, chances are it's on The World Games' program, an ever-shifting entity that borrows plenty from but also lends a surprising amount to the Olympic Games. However, softball's return to the schedule this year is one exception to the rule.

Brand new additions to The World Games this year include drone racing, canoe marathon, breakdancing, women's fistball, kickboxing, and parkour, while racquetball is back for the first time since 2013.

One major development to note is that Russia, which has topped the medal charts at more World Games than any other nation, has been banned from this year's event, along with Belarus, which makes the US the firm favorite on home soil.

Follow our guide to get a 2022 The World Games live stream from all over the world - including how to watch The World Games free online in many countries.

How to watch a FREE The World Games live stream

The World Games is a fairly niche event and, as such, isn't widely shown by major TV broadcasters around the world. However, the good news is that many people can get a 100% free The World Games live stream on Olympics.com (opens in new tab). Olympics.com is free to watch and works across a wide range of smart devices. If you're abroad right now and you can't access the platform's coverage like you would if you were at home, you can use a VPN to stream The World Games on Olympics.com for free (opens in new tab) (as explained below). Each day's action typically starts in mid-morning Central Time, continuing through the day, but The World Games schedule (opens in new tab) doesn't really follow a regular pattern.

How to watch The World Games from outside your country

If you're abroad right now and struggling to tap into coverage of The World Games, it may be due to geo-blocking, best understood as a digital border that restricts services and content to specific parts of the world.

A good streaming VPN can let you get around these digital borders, while also offering robust protection from cybercriminals and government snooping.

2022 The World Games sports events