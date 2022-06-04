Swiatek vs Gauff live stream: how to watch French Open Women's final online from anywhere today

The current world No. 1 and possible future No. 1 collide for the title in what looks set to be a memorable Women's French Open final as Iga Swiatek takes on Coco Gauff at Roland Garros today. The sun's been shining over Court Philippe Chatrier this morning, but with dark clouds on the horizon it remains to be seen if they'll risk playing with the roof off. Read on as we explain how to watch a Swiatek vs Gauff live stream wherever you are - including ways to watch the 2022 French Open Women's final absolutely FREE.

Swiatek extended her winning streak to 34 matches in her semi-final to match a record set by Serena Williams for the second-longest unbeaten streak on Tour since 2000. This match meanwhile marks 18-year-old Gauff's first appearance in a Grand Slam singles final.

Gauff set up the biggest game of her short career by breezing past Italy's Martina Trevisan 6-3 6-1 on Thursday.

The American took time to settle against Trevisan before an exemplary groundstroke display saw her overpower her opponent and maintain her feat of not yet dropping a set in the tournament so far. The win ensured the world No. 23 became the youngest player to appear in any Grand Slam final in 18 years and the youngest French Open finalist in 21 years.

Swiatek meanwhile eased past Daria Kasatkina 6-2 6-1 to lengthen her winning stretch to 34 matches. A win for the Polish star in this final will see the 20-year-old equal Venus Williams' record of 35 straight wins and is also the first player to reach six or more finals on the Tour in the first six months of the year since Serena in 2013.

So who will be crowned this year's champion? Read on to find out how to watch a Swiatek vs Gauff 2022 French Open Women's final live stream from wherever you are today.

How to watch Swiatek vs Gauff for FREE

Swiatek vs Gauff is available to watch absolutely FREE on 9Gem in Australia. That's assuming you're willing to stay up late, as we're expecting it to start no earlier than 11pm AEST on Saturday night. It's not a convenient time, but at this stage of the tournament you know it'll be worth losing sleep over.

That means viewers who wake up early enough can also fire up a free Swiatek vs Gauff live stream on the 9Now streaming service (opens in new tab), which is compatible with most smart devices, and showing plenty more French Open action.

Alas, there aren't many fans as lucky as those Down Under. In most tennis-loving countries around the world, you have to pay for your French Open fix.

Watch a Swiatek vs Gauff live stream from outside your country

For broadcast and streaming details in more tennis-mad countries like the US, UK, Canada and New Zealand, just scroll down the page - everything you need to know is there, including details of who is showing Swiatek vs Gauff .

But if you try to watch your domestic coverage from anywhere outside your home country, you'll soon find a problem - geo-blocking. That's where the broadcaster prevents you from watching your usual feed from abroad. It's a common problem for sports fans all over the world.

By downloading and installing the best VPN, you can effectively trick your computer into thinking that it's back at home.

Use a VPN to watch a French Open live stream from anywhere

How to watch Swiatek vs Gauff: live stream French Open tennis in the US without cable

How to watch Swiatek vs Gauff: live stream French Open tennis in the UK

(opens in new tab) Eurosport and its streaming arm Discovery+ have the rights to broadcast all of the action from the French Open in the UK. Swiatek vs Gauff is scheduled to get underway at 2pm BST on Saturday afternoon. A Discovery+ subscription costs £6.99 per month or £59.99 for the year, and lets you tune in on a wide range of devices, as well as the Eurosport TV channels. If you’re out of the UK but still want to watch, make sure you install a VPN (opens in new tab) so you can continue accessing UK streaming services from anywhere.

How to watch Swiatek vs Gauff in Australia

(opens in new tab) As explained above, 9Gem and the 9Now online service (opens in new tab) are your destinations for watching French Open tennis for free Down Under. Swiatek vs Gauff will start at 11pm AEST on Saturday night. Die-hard tennis fans may want to take a look at Stan Sport, which is live streaming every match on every court, ad-free - though that's less of a draw now that there are only a handful of matches taking place each day. Arguably the biggest benefit of watching via the service is that, unlike 9 Gem and 9 Now, its offering both the Women's and Men's finals in 4K. A subscription costs $10 per month (on top of a $10 Stan sub), after a 7-day Stan Sport FREE trial. If you're currently out of Australia but want a slice of that free coverage, you'll need to get yourself a VPN (opens in new tab) as per the instructions below.

How to live stream Swiatek vs Gauff and watch French Open tennis online in Canada

(opens in new tab) In Canada, you can watch the French Open on TSN, with Swiatek vs Gauff scheduled to begin no earlier than 9am ET / 6am PT on Saturday morning. If you get the channel as part of your cable deal, then you'll just be able to log in with the details of your provider and get access to a Swiatek vs Gauff live stream. If you don't have cable, you can subscribe to TSN on a streaming-only basis from CA$7.99 a day or (much better value) $19.99 a month. If you decide to subscribe or already have, remember you can take your favorite sports streaming service with you wherever you go - just try our No. 1 overall rated VPN 100% risk-free for 30-days (opens in new tab) and follow the instructions above.

How to watch Swiatek vs Gauff: live stream tennis in New Zealand