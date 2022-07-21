Sweden vs Belgium live stream: how to watch Women's EURO 2022 quarter-final online from anywhere

The third Women's Euro 2022 quarter-final sees Sweden aiming to reach the semi-final stage for the sixth time in the last eight tournaments as they take on Belgium in Leigh. After a slow start tot the tournament, Sweden have gone on to show why they rank as one of the tournament favorites, following convincing wins over Switzerland and Portugal seeking the top spot in Group C. Here's how to watch a Sweden vs Belgium live stream, no matter where you are in the world - including FREE coverage in some places.

Sweden vs Belgium live stream Date: Friday, July 22 Start time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET / 12pm PT / 5am AEST / 7am NZST Venue: Leigh Sports Village, Leigh, England Free live stream: BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) (UK) Watch from anywhere: ExpressVPN (opens in new tab) US stream: ESPN 2 via Sling TV discount (opens in new tab)

Unbeaten in their last 33 international matches, the Swedes now face an opponent that they have beaten in each of their previous four international matches.

Belgium are making their first appearance in the knockout phase of a major international tournament. The Red Flames booked their place in the last eight in nail-biting style, with their victory against Italy coupled with Iceland failing to beat France securing their quarter-final spot

While very much the underdogs coming into this clash, Belgium are nevertheless an improving side that has lost just three of their last 14 international matches.

(opens in new tab) Sweden vs Belgium is being shown for FREE in the UK on BBC Two, with kick-off set for 8pm BST on Friday evening. The build-up starts at 7.30pm. You can also live stream Sweden vs Belgium on BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab), which is free to watch with a valid TV licence. It works across a huge array of devices, including laptops, tablets, smartphones, media streaming devices like Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Chromecast and Roku, and PlayStation and Xbox consoles. Not in the UK right now? No worries - you can download and install a VPN (opens in new tab) to port yourself back home to tune in as normal. More details below.

How to watch Sweden vs Belgium from outside your country

We've recommended some of the best places to live stream Sweden vs Belgium below, but you might run into a problem trying to access them if you're outside of your country. This is because of something called geo-blocking.

Simply follow our VPN advice below and you'll soon be around that issue with a great bit of software that allows you to relocate your device back to your country of residence - thereby regaining access to all the streaming services and content you normally enjoy at home.

Use a VPN to live stream Sweden vs Belgium from anywhere

We've put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It's also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.

Using a VPN is as easy as one-two-three...

1. Download and install a VPN - as we say, our top choice is ExpressVPN

2. Connect to the appropriate server location - open the VPN app, hit 'choose location' and select the appropriate location, eg: 'UK' for iPlayer and ITV Hub.

3. Go to the broadcaster's stream - head to your home broadcaster's site or app and watch as if you were at home - BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab) for UK citizens abroad.

How to watch Sweden vs Belgium: live stream in the US

(opens in new tab) Soccer fans in the US can watch Sweden vs Belgium on ESPN 2 in the US, with kick-off set for 3pm ET / 12pm PT on Friday afternoon. Stream Women's EURO 2022 live without cable Every Women's EURO 2022 game is being shown by ESPN, on either its streaming service ESPN Plus (opens in new tab) or its suite of TV channels. If you don't have cable, fear not. Sling TV (opens in new tab) is a complete cable replacement service that includes ESPN, ESPN 2 and ESPN 3 in its Orange plan. It normally costs $35 per month, but if you're new to the service you can get your first month half-price (opens in new tab). Alternatively, ESPN Plus+ monthly plans cost just $6.99 a month, while the cost-saving annual subscription is priced at $69.99 a year. As an exclusively online service, ESPN Plus is available to stream via, iPhone, iPad, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Chromecast, Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Oculus Go and Samsung connected TVs. As well as, of course, via a web browser on your computer.

How to live stream Sweden vs Belgium in Australia

(opens in new tab) Optus Sport has exclusive rights to show every single Women's EURO 2022 fixture live Down Under, which makes it the place to watch Sweden vs Belgium in Australia. Be warned though, the game kicks off at 5am AEST in the early hours of Saturday morning. You can stream Optus Sport coverage via your mobile, PC or tablet, and can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV. Anyone who isn't already signed up to the Optus telecommunications network can also take advantage of monthly subscriptions to Optus Sport from AU$14.99 per month and can be accessed via Google Play or the App Store. If you're outside Australia and want to tune in to Optus Sport, you can use one of the top VPNs (opens in new tab) and watch the coverage from another country.

Can I watch a Sweden vs Belgium live stream in Canada?

Sadly, there's no confirmed broadcaster for the Women's EURO 2022 in Canada at the time of writing. The only alternative is to use one of the best VPN service providers to tap into coverage from another nation, as described above.

The software is generally ideal for this as it allows you to change your IP address and appear to be in a completely different location - and all through a safe, encrypted connection. But do bear in mind that most paid streaming services do require a credit card based in the same country as the service.