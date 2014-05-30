Ask: Find the Library in Mavericks

Got an Apple, Mac, or iOS tech question? We have the answer. In this week's installment of Ask, we explain how to unhide the Library folder in OS X Mavericks.

Question: I read your great "70 Mavericks Tips and Tricks" article, but I'm still having trouble getting my Library folder to show up. Can you explain it in more detail? I'm running OS X 10.9.1.

Answer: In OS X Mavericks, Apple included the ability for power users to enable an option in the Finder to enable the "Library" folder to show inside of the current user's Home directory.

To get the Library back, first open a Finder window. Click the Home folder icon (the one with your username) in the sidebar. If the Home folder isn't enabled in the Finder, then you can press Command + , (comma) and check the option to display the Home folder in the Sidebar tab.



The Library folder option is only visible when inside your user's Home directory.

Once inside the Home folder directory, press Command + J (or go to View > Show View Options), then, in the View Options dialog that appears, check the option for "Show Library Folder." After checking this option, the Library folder will appear in your Home directory. This option is only available in OS X Mavericks (10.9.x) and not previous OS X releases.